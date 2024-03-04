The enemy struck 177 times at 6 localities in Zaporizhzhia over the last day

The occupiers hit Robotyno with an aircraft shell, carried out 10 MLRS attacks on Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyno, and attacked Gulyaypole, Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyno with 33 drones. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya regional military administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that 133 artillery shells fell on the territory of Novodanidivka, Malynivka, Robotyne and other settlements on the line of fire.

There were 11 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.

