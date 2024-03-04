$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 22798 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 79444 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 54836 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 238759 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 209320 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 182866 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 225472 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250310 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156204 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371874 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The enemy struck 177 times at 6 localities in Zaporizhzhia over the last day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 47540 views

Over the past day, the enemy conducted 177 attacks on 6 localities in Zaporizhzhia, hitting Robotyne with aircraft and drones, and fired at other localities with MLRS and artillery.

The enemy struck 177 times at 6 localities in Zaporizhzhia over the last day

The occupiers hit Robotyno with an aircraft shell, carried out 10 MLRS attacks on Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyno, and attacked Gulyaypole, Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyno with 33 drones. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya regional military administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that 133 artillery shells fell on the territory of Novodanidivka, Malynivka, Robotyne and other settlements on the line of fire.

There were 11 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.

russians attacked a village in Zaporizhzhia with artillery: one person was killed02.03.24, 16:23 • 29596 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Mala Tokmachka
Ivan Fedorov
Gulyaypole
Zaporizhzhia
