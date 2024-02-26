NSDC comments on the possibility of opening airspace in Ukraine

Ukraine will not open its airspace unless there are security guarantees. Our foreign partners are also working on this issue. The issue of insurance must also be resolved. This was reported to UNN by NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov.

"No one will open (airspace - ed.) unless there are security guarantees - this is a natural thing. Today, our foreign friends are working on this issue, among other things. As soon as the relevant procedures are ready, we can immediately return to this," Danilov said.

Danilov also said that the issue of insurance should also be resolved.

"If the security issue is not resolved, if the insurance issue is not resolved, if we do not understand how all this will happen, it will be extremely difficult to solve all this," Danilov said.

Addendum

On February 25, Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction and Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, said that Ukraine is holding consultations on the issue of opening airspace.

On February 26, the head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, said that the authorities were working on reopening one of the airports.

Yermak also noted that if Ukraine cannot guarantee security, the airspace will not be opened. However, the opening of one airport would be a powerful signal that Ukraine is recovering.