In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

NSDC comments on the possibility of opening airspace in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 177827 views

According to Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Ukraine's airspace will remain closed until security guarantees are provided.

NSDC comments on the possibility of opening airspace in Ukraine

Ukraine will not open its airspace unless there are security guarantees. Our foreign partners are also working on this issue. The issue of insurance must also be resolved. This was reported to UNN by NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov.

"No one will open (airspace - ed.) unless there are security guarantees - this is a natural thing. Today, our foreign friends are working on this issue, among other things. As soon as the relevant procedures are ready, we can immediately return to this," Danilov said.

Danilov also said that the issue of insurance should also be resolved.

"If the security issue is not resolved, if the insurance issue is not resolved, if we do not understand how all this will happen, it will be extremely difficult to solve all this," Danilov said.

Addendum

On February 25, Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction and Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, said that Ukraine is holding consultations on the issue of opening airspace. 

On February 26, the head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, said that the authorities were working on reopening one of the airports.

Yermak also noted that if Ukraine cannot guarantee security, the airspace will not be opened. However, the opening of one airport would be a powerful signal that Ukraine is recovering. 

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Alexey Danilov
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Office of the President of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
