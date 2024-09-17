NSDC denies fake news about the injury of the First Secretary of the Ukrainian Embassy in Lebanon Mykola Khomenko

The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council has denied the fake news spread by hostile TG channels about the alleged injury of the First Secretary of the Embassy of Ukraine in Lebanon Mykola Khomenko as a result of an explosion in Beirut. The CDC noted that such fakes are being spread to accuse Ukraine of cooperating with terrorists, UNN reports .

Details

Hostile TG channels spread information about the injury of the First Secretary of the Embassy of Ukraine in Lebanon Mykola Khomenko as a result of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. Having verified the information with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Embassy of Ukraine in Lebanon, the Center reports that there are no Ukrainian diplomats or citizens of Ukraine among the dead and wounded - the statement said.

The Center noted that such fakes are spread by Russian propaganda in order to accuse Ukraine of cooperating with terrorist groups and sow distrust on the part of the international community.

Recall

Dozens of members of the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, including fighters and medics, were seriously wounded on Tuesday in near-simultaneous explosions of pagers they use for communication.