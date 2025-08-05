"Nothing will change in the balance of power": the NSDC commented on Russia's withdrawal from the moratorium on intermediate-range missiles

$41.760.05
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
August 4, 10:06 AM
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Publications
Exclusives
Poland considers reintroducing visa regime for Ukraine: the reason became known August 4, 12:44 PM
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - media August 4, 01:37 PM
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancy August 4, 01:38 PM
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day" August 4, 03:58 PM
"They don't care how many people Russia kills in Ukraine": Trump is going to significantly increase tariffs on goods from India 04:28 PM
MIM-104 Patriot
MIM-23 Hawk
Diia (service)
The Washington Post
WhatsApp

"Nothing will change in the balance of power": the NSDC commented on Russia's withdrawal from the moratorium on intermediate-range missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

Russia has lifted the moratorium on intermediate- and short-range missiles, which is a formality. Iskanders have already been deployed in Crimea since 2019, when the US withdrew from the treaty due to Russia's violations.

"Nothing will change in the balance of power": the NSDC commented on Russia's withdrawal from the moratorium on intermediate-range missiles

The abolition by the Russian Federation of the moratorium on the deployment of medium- and short-range missiles is a formality, as the Russians "have been ready since 2019," when US President Donald Trump withdrew from the relevant treaty "due to Russian violation." This was stated in Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, "Iskanders" were already in Crimea at that time.

Now this is presented as a "response" to "Western escalation" and aid to Ukraine, but the meaning is purely propagandistic

- Kovalenko explained.

In his opinion, this step will "not change anything in the balance of power" at all.

"Unless Moscow can further threaten with 'Oreshnik' in Belarus - the one that didn't fly during the second launch," summarized the head of the CPD.

Recall

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia announced the lifting of the moratorium on the deployment of ground-based medium- and shorter-range missiles. This decision was made "due to the disappearance of conditions for maintaining unilateral self-restrictions."

Russia threatens to withdraw from moratorium on intermediate-range missiles09.06.25, 18:08 • 3726 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Belarus
Donald Trump
9K720 Iskander
Crimea
United States
Ukraine