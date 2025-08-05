The abolition by the Russian Federation of the moratorium on the deployment of medium- and short-range missiles is a formality, as the Russians "have been ready since 2019," when US President Donald Trump withdrew from the relevant treaty "due to Russian violation." This was stated in Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, "Iskanders" were already in Crimea at that time.

Now this is presented as a "response" to "Western escalation" and aid to Ukraine, but the meaning is purely propagandistic - Kovalenko explained.

In his opinion, this step will "not change anything in the balance of power" at all.

"Unless Moscow can further threaten with 'Oreshnik' in Belarus - the one that didn't fly during the second launch," summarized the head of the CPD.

Recall

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia announced the lifting of the moratorium on the deployment of ground-based medium- and shorter-range missiles. This decision was made "due to the disappearance of conditions for maintaining unilateral self-restrictions."

