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Not only Putin's special representative - the UOC-MP Metropolitan attended the farewell ceremony for the Patriarch of Georgia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 538 views

Metropolitan Serhiy performed a memorial litany at the Patriarch's coffin in Tbilisi. The delegation arrived at the official invitation of the Georgian Church Synod.

Not only Putin's special representative - the UOC-MP Metropolitan attended the farewell ceremony for the Patriarch of Georgia

A delegation of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) visited Georgia to pay their last respects to the deceased Patriarch Ilia II. According to the UOC-MP, Metropolitan Serhiy of Ternopil and Kremenets performed a memorial service at the coffin of the deceased, reports UNN with reference to the UOC-MP.

Details

According to the UOC-MP, on March 21, Metropolitan Serhiy of Ternopil and Kremenets arrived in Georgia to participate in the funeral of the deceased Primate of the Georgian Orthodox Church, Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II. In the Holy Trinity Cathedral of Tbilisi, Metropolitan Serhiy performed a memorial service at the coffin of the deceased Primate.

Putin's special representative spotted at liturgy in memory of Georgian Patriarch in Tbilisi22.03.26, 17:12 • 4768 views

According to the UOC-MP, the delegation arrived in Georgia to pay their last respects to the deceased Patriarch Ilia II at the invitation of the Synod of the Georgian Orthodox Church.

Together with Metropolitan Serhiy of Ternopil and Kremenets, the delegation included Archpriest Vasyl Pryts, secretary of the Department for External Church Relations, and Deacon Maksym Savchuk.

Bells, white roses, and a bit of politics: how Georgia bid farewell to Patriarch Ilia22.03.26, 20:10 • 3200 views

Antonina Tumanova

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