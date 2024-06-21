$41.340.03
Not just land. It became known who else came to the attention of NABU, except for the head of Naftogaz Chernyshov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23088 views

It became known who else came to the attention of NABU, except for the head of Naftogaz Chernyshov.

Not just land. It became known who else came to the attention of NABU, except for the head of Naftogaz Chernyshov

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine is investigating not only the period when Oleksiy Chernyshov was the minister of community and territory development of Ukraine, but also his activities as the head of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine. At the same time, other officials from Chernyshev's entourage are also in the field of view of the law enforcement officers. This was announced by one of the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on anti-corruption policy.

"NABU is investigating not only the case of the" big construction site", but also looks at the issue comprehensively. Detectives documented that no less strange things are happening in Naftogaz itself under Chernyshov than when he was a minister, and established a circle of his accomplices. The investigation concerns obstruction of the activities of American businesses in Ukraine in the interests of Ukrainian oligarchic structures," said one of the members of the anti - corruption committee of the Verkhovna Rada.

As the source of the publication in the committee notes, an official from Chernyshov's entourage, which is being developed by NABU, is the purchasing director of the NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine group.

"The purchasing director of the Naftogaz group is in the field of view of NABU as one of the key persons from Chernyshov's entourage, who deliberately creates obstacles and an uncompetitive environment for American business in Ukraine. Members of the committee are also interested in how the NABU is progressing on this issue," says a source from the anti - corruption committee.

Recall that yesterday, NABU director Semyon Kryvonos refused to attend a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on anti-corruption policy to be heard about the progress of the investigation into the leak of information from NABU.

As previously reported, in the investigation of Journalists of Ukrayinska Pravda, the NABU director could instruct his subordinates not to search the home of the head of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov as part of the investigation of the case of embezzlement of funds of the "big construction site".

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Naftogaz
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
