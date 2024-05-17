"Not couriers or gambling": Fedorov on booking for FAVBET Tech and Glovo

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 76829 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106190 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149100 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153237 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249788 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173971 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165236 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148302 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225597 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113048 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 32169 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 41475 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 35687 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60071 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54081 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249788 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225597 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211750 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237506 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224333 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 76829 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54081 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60071 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112808 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113712 views
Actual
"Not couriers or gambling": Fedorov on booking for FAVBET Tech and Glovo

"Not couriers or gambling": Fedorov on booking for FAVBET Tech and Glovo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17917 views

Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov defended the booking of employees of tech companies such as FAVBET Tech and Glovo, saying they are not couriers or "players" but high-level professionals who are crucial to the economy, as the IT sector contributed nearly 5% to Ukraine's GDP and paid more than UAH 20 billion in taxes last year.

Deputy Prime Minister and head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov reacted to the scandal over the booking of FAVBET Tech and Glovo employees, noting that these are not couriers or "gamblers," but top-level specialists, UNN reports .

Specialists in technology and innovation businesses, enterprises important to the economy, must be booked so that companies continue to fill the budget of our country. There are 700 thousand booked people in Ukraine, and only 4 thousand are from IT companies

- Fedorov wrote.

According to him, the share of IT in the country's GDP is almost 5%.

Last year, the state budget received UAH 20.8 billion in taxes from the sector. This is UAH 3.1 billion more than in 2022. One employed IT specialist creates and saves almost three jobs in the economy. In total, the IT sector employs more than 300 thousand people, and only 1.5% of them are booked."

- noted Fedorov.

"It's hard to say when it will be settled, we are still discussing it." Kornienko on economic booking17.05.24, 16:24 • 19454 views

Fedorov said that the companies applying for the reservation, according to the Cabinet of Ministers' resolution, have been granted the status of critical to the economy because they meet at least three of the criteria:

  • the average salary at the enterprise is not less than the average salary in the region for the fourth quarter of 2021;
  • no unified social tax arrears;
  • over EUR 1.5 million of taxes paid to the state and local budgets during the year, excluding customs duties;
  • over EUR 32 million in revenue over the past year, excluding loans and borrowings;
  • Diya.City resident status;
  • importance for the national economy - the so-called industry criterion. For IT companies, it is: belonging to the IT industry + the average salary of employees for the last quarter is not less than the equivalent of €1200 at the NBU exchange rate + the average number of employees for the last quarter is not less than 9 people.

According to the order, a total of 54 IT specialists were booked. These are not couriers or "gig workers," they are top-level specialists: architects, developers, devops. Engineers are the backbone of Diia.City, and engineers are our strategic resource

- noted Fedorov.

According to him, we are talking about:

  • KORT LLC - 6 people;
  • Viza Ukraine LLC - 15 people;
  • Glovoapp Ukraine LLC (Glovo) - 11 people;
  • Subsidiary "SSM" - 6 people;
  • Agri Cheyne LLC - 1 person;
  • FABBET TEK LLC - 15 people;

Last year, Viza alone paid 146 million hryvnias in taxes. Diia.City includes not only IT companies but also defense-tech developers. The space has about 150 residents who develop defense innovations. This is the basis of our defense capability and economy. Every business that saves jobs and helps to ensure normal life is important

- Fedorov noted.

Addendum

The Ministry of Economy has issued an order allowing employees of such companies as GlovoApi Ukraine, Favbet Tech, SSM, Visa Ukraine, AgriCheyne and Kort to receive a 6-month deferral from military service during the mobilization period.

Subsequently, in response to public outrage and public response, the Ministry of Economy announced the cancellation of the order on booking employees of tech companies and promised a thorough review of the situation with each company individually.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising