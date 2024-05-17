"It's hard to say when it will be settled, we are still discussing it." Kornienko on economic booking

The Committee on Economic Policy is working on the issue of economic booking, but it is difficult to say when it will be resolved. This was announced by the First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Kornienko during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

When asked when the issue of economic booking would be resolved, Kornienko said that the discussion is ongoing.

It is difficult to say when it will be settled, we are discussing it. As I said, this is a position that many of my colleagues share in principle - it should be fair, it should not be that the poor will serve and the rich will not serve - He said.

He noted that it is necessary to find a compromise option that will, on the one hand, provide for the Ukrainian economy, and on the other hand, ensure a fair approach to booking and mobilization.

We have seen only in recent days how much this can be perceived by society, when certain industries hire certain specialists, do not really explain why, do not really explain what the need for them is, and then this raises questions in society. So we need to work on this, we need to discuss it. The Economic Policy Committee is doing this work, and there are enough professional people doing it - Kornienko said.

Addendum

The head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, David Arakhamia reportedthat there are currently two models of economic booking that are being discussed.

In April, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal instructed the relevant ministries to introduce an updated resolution on reservations for persons liable for military service and to define an exhaustive list of critical infrastructure facilities and enterprises.

The law on strengthening mobilization: what will change after May 18 for those liable for military service