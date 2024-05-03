Not before the end of June: Media reports when Germany will be able to hand over Patriot to Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer
March 1, 06:11 PM

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 30839 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out
March 1, 06:23 PM

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 27298 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for
March 1, 07:32 PM

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 34326 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy
March 1, 08:57 PM

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 27469 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine
March 1, 09:14 PM

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 24488 views
Publications
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252725 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227153 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213074 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238757 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225451 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 96763 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69444 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75965 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113386 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114261 views
Actual
Not before the end of June: Media reports when Germany will be able to hand over Patriot to Ukraine

Not before the end of June: Media reports when Germany will be able to hand over Patriot to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38055 views

The new Patriot air defense system from Germany is expected to arrive in Ukraine no earlier than the end of June, which may coincide with the delivery of F-16 fighter jets that Ukraine has long been requesting.

The new Patriot system from Germany will arrive in Ukraine no earlier than the end of June, reports UNN with reference to The New York Times.

The new Patriot system is expected to arrive in Ukraine no earlier than the end of June. Its delivery could coincide with the delivery of another major weapon system that Ukraine has long requested: F-16 fighter jets. Although Ukraine has been requesting the warplanes almost since the start of the war in February 2022, they are not expected to be delivered until this summer - and only in small numbers at first

- is stated in the text.

Add

The publication adds that as Ukraine struggles to hold the territory, U.S. officials believe Russia will continue to attack and exploit the advantages it currently has until Western reinforcements arrive.

"I don't think the Russians intend to make a big push now, but they have made tactical gains in a few places and are probably in a hurry to use them before the influx of upgraded munitions reaches the front to make a difference," said Ralph F. Goff, a former senior C.I.A. official who served in Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union and who recently visited Ukraine.

He warned that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's threats last week to intensify attacks on logistics centers and Western weapons caches in Ukraine should be taken seriously.

This week, soldiers from several Ukrainian brigades on the front lines expressed great relief that more Western weapons were on the way, but said they had yet to see vital artillery shells and other equipment needed for day-to-day fighting.

The publication adds that Western leaders and defense officials almost unanimously agree that Ukraine is facing a particularly difficult moment - visible even in the grim arch of a two-year war - that requires urgent arms supplies.

Bloomberg: Germany demands that the United States transfer another Patriot system to Ukraine23.04.24, 12:25 • 17361 view

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
central-intelligence-agencyCentral Intelligence Agency
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
united-states-department-of-defenseUnited States Department of Defense
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
germanyGermany
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

