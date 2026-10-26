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Norway allowed civilian drones to be sent to Ukraine after a law was violated by a member of parliament

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

MP Peter Frølich illegally delivered drones with thermal imaging cameras to Ukraine. After this, Norway allowed citizens to send civilian drones.

Norway allowed civilian drones to be sent to Ukraine after a law was violated by a member of parliament

Norwegian parliament member Peter Frølich, together with his organization, illegally transported drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras to Ukraine. After this, Norway changed the rules, and now citizens can send civilian drones to Ukraine. This is reported by Aftonbladet, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Frølich, together with the organization "Free Ukraine," attempted to send a shipment of drones with thermal imaging cameras to Ukraine. However, Norwegian customs stopped the shipment: under a law adopted back in the 1950s, this was illegal.

Later, Frølich appealed directly to the government, emphasizing that the situation was urgent and that delays could cost the lives of Ukrainian soldiers

- the article says.

The organization nevertheless somehow managed to deliver the drones to Ukraine. The following day, the Norwegian government promised to expedite consideration of the issue. Eventually, the rules were changed, and now Norwegians can legally send civilian drones to Ukraine.

"Frølich does not regret breaking the law," the outlet adds.

We remind you

Ukraine, together with Norway and representatives of the defense company Kongsberg, is working on three projects aimed at strengthening air defense and protecting Ukrainian skies.

Trump called Norway a "cesspool" because he did not receive the Nobel Peace Prize25.10.26, 22:59 • 7006 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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