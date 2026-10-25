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Trump called Norway a "cesspool" because he did not receive the Nobel Peace Prize

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

Trump criticized Norway after the Peace Prize was awarded to Navi Pillay. The U.S. president said that he had ended many wars and deserved the award.

Trump called Norway a "cesspool" because he did not receive the Nobel Peace Prize

US President Donald Trump sharply criticized Norway because the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to someone else instead of him. During a campaign rally in the state of Michigan, the American leader called the country a "cesspool" and said he wanted nothing to do with it. Mirror reports this, writes UNN.

Details

Speaking on October 25 to Republican Party supporters in the city of Port Huron, Trump once again raised the issue of the Nobel Peace Prize. He expressed dissatisfaction that another person received the award, although the president himself believes he deserves it.

Norway is terrible. I want nothing to do with Norway. They didn't give me the Nobel Prize. I ended many wars

– Trump said.

Trump is not criticizing the Nobel Committee for the first time

The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, South African lawyer Navanethem Pillay.

After the laureate was announced on October 9, Trump had already criticized the Nobel Committee's decision, calling it a disgrace for Norway.

The US president has repeatedly claimed that he ended several international conflicts and therefore deserves the peace prize. At the same time, independent observers question some of his claims about wars he has ended.

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded by the independent Norwegian Nobel Committee, not the Norwegian government.

Trump complained that he still had not received the Pulitzer Prize22.10.26, 20:13 • 6677 views

Stepan Haftko

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