Trump called Norway a "cesspool" because he did not receive the Nobel Peace Prize

US President Donald Trump sharply criticized Norway because the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to someone else instead of him. During a campaign rally in the state of Michigan, the American leader called the country a "cesspool" and said he wanted nothing to do with it. Mirror reports this, writes UNN.

Details

Speaking on October 25 to Republican Party supporters in the city of Port Huron, Trump once again raised the issue of the Nobel Peace Prize. He expressed dissatisfaction that another person received the award, although the president himself believes he deserves it.

Norway is terrible. I want nothing to do with Norway. They didn't give me the Nobel Prize. I ended many wars – Trump said.

Trump is not criticizing the Nobel Committee for the first time

The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, South African lawyer Navanethem Pillay.

After the laureate was announced on October 9, Trump had already criticized the Nobel Committee's decision, calling it a disgrace for Norway.

The US president has repeatedly claimed that he ended several international conflicts and therefore deserves the peace prize. At the same time, independent observers question some of his claims about wars he has ended.

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded by the independent Norwegian Nobel Committee, not the Norwegian government.

Trump complained that he still had not received the Pulitzer Prize