Trump complained that he still had not received the Pulitzer Prize

Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump complained that he still has not received either the Nobel or Pulitzer Prize, UNN reports, citing AP.

Details

The U.S. president spoke about how he had failed to win the Nobel Peace Prize despite his efforts aimed at ending wars. He often raises the subject while assuring people that the absence of the award does not upset him at all.

Nobel laureate Navi Pillay joked about sharing the prize with Trump

On Wednesday, Trump at one point called her the "Pulitzer Prize winner," then added moments later: "I have not received the Nobel Prize. And for my written works, I should have received the Pulitzer Prize."

It remains unclear which of his literary works he considers worthy of such recognition.

A shameful and unfortunate decision — Trump criticized Norway over the Nobel Peace Prize