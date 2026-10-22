Trump complained that he still had not received the Pulitzer Prize
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump complained about not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize. He also stated that he deserves a Pulitzer for his work.
U.S. President Donald Trump complained that he still has not received either the Nobel or Pulitzer Prize, UNN reports, citing AP.
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The U.S. president spoke about how he had failed to win the Nobel Peace Prize despite his efforts aimed at ending wars. He often raises the subject while assuring people that the absence of the award does not upset him at all.
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On Wednesday, Trump at one point called her the "Pulitzer Prize winner," then added moments later: "I have not received the Nobel Prize. And for my written works, I should have received the Pulitzer Prize."
It remains unclear which of his literary works he considers worthy of such recognition.
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