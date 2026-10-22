Trump complained that he still had not received the Pulitzer Prize

$45.030.0550.560.03
ukenru
04:26 PM • 9540 views
Russia's "Filin" spotted in Ukraine again - "Flash" explained why the Russian Federation is betting on cheap cruise missiles
03:58 PM • 11341 views
Traffic on Kyiv’s Southern Bridge has been restored in both directions — what restriction to bear in mind
03:37 PM • 14259 views
Top 9 horror films worth watching on HalloweenPhoto
03:10 PM • 10922 views
In Donetsk region, forced evacuation of children has been expanded due to Russian attacks — which communities are affected
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 16165 views
Cortisol: can the level of the stress hormone really be lowered with the help of foods
02:09 PM • 11559 views
State Budget for 2027 will begin to be considered in Verkhovna Rada next week
01:44 PM • 10967 views
Russia has intensified its attacks with cluster ballistic missiles and continues to destroy Ukraine’s energy infrastructure — Zelenskyy
01:22 PM • 19509 views
Ukrainians have selected the "landmark publications of independence" — which book took first place, and which won the readers’ choice award
12:28 PM • 25372 views
Ukraine will receive weapons through NATO’s new mechanism — the Ministry of Defence explained its features and advantages
12:09 PM • 10682 views
Trump, Putin and Xi can decide Ukraine’s fate without it: will there be a "Yalta 2.0"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
3.7m/s
92%
756mm
Popular news
Russia struck Kyiv’s historic center with an Iskander missile carrying a cluster warhead - “Flash”October 22, 08:58 AM • 18366 views
Robert Downey Jr. got a new job "in the style of Tony Stark"PhotoVideoOctober 22, 09:20 AM • 29453 views
Amanda Seyfried shared rare news about her children after the divorce11:33 AM • 16060 views
She moves more and constructs full sentences — how Krista Pike is recovering after a botched execution01:00 PM • 15541 views
Bond star Judi Dench revealed that she can no longer act — here’s why01:48 PM • 8724 views
Publications
Top 9 horror films worth watching on HalloweenPhoto03:37 PM • 14249 views
Cortisol: can the level of the stress hormone really be lowered with the help of foods
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 16159 views
Ukrainians have selected the "landmark publications of independence" — which book took first place, and which won the readers’ choice award01:22 PM • 19505 views
Ukraine will receive weapons through NATO’s new mechanism — the Ministry of Defence explained its features and advantages12:28 PM • 25367 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has not yet decided on changes to the reservation rules, but businesses are warning of risks to the economy and demanding predictability
Exclusive
October 22, 10:04 AM • 39609 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Oleh Syniehubov
Taras Vysotskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Southern Bridge (Kyiv)
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Prada demonstrates resilience in the luxury goods market — how an extreme summer affected store visits05:01 PM • 1294 views
In the United States, staff members of the Secretary of Defense damaged a priceless globe dating from World War IIPhoto04:54 PM • 1784 views
Top 9 horror films worth watching on HalloweenPhoto03:37 PM • 14249 views
Staff sought in Antarctica to count penguins — what the job entails and how much it pays02:55 PM • 5374 views
"No Naughtiness" — Media Show Kim Kardashian’s Sexiest Halloween LooksPhoto02:23 PM • 6236 views
Actual
Film
Series
Heating
Shahed-136
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Trump complained that he still had not received the Pulitzer Prize

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

Donald Trump complained about not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize. He also stated that he deserves a Pulitzer for his work.

Trump complained that he still had not received the Pulitzer Prize
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump complained that he still has not received either the Nobel or Pulitzer Prize, UNN reports, citing AP.

Details

The U.S. president spoke about how he had failed to win the Nobel Peace Prize despite his efforts aimed at ending wars. He often raises the subject while assuring people that the absence of the award does not upset him at all.

Nobel laureate Navi Pillay joked about sharing the prize with Trump09.10.26, 14:31 • 23863 views

On Wednesday, Trump at one point called her the "Pulitzer Prize winner," then added moments later: "I have not received the Nobel Prize. And for my written works, I should have received the Pulitzer Prize."

It remains unclear which of his literary works he considers worthy of such recognition.

A shameful and unfortunate decision — Trump criticized Norway over the Nobel Peace Prize10.10.26, 09:39 • 13863 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Donald Trump