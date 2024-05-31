Nordic countries provided about 17 billion euros in aid to Ukraine - Swedish Prime Minister

Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Iceland have already provided Ukraine with about 17 billion euros of assistance in various fields. Ukraine can continue to count on the support of these countries. This was stated by Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson during a press conference following the Ukraine – Northern Europe Summit, Reports UNN.

Details

"The Nordic countries have already supported Ukraine by about 17 billion euros in various areas. The recent aid to Sweden, which was signed a few days ago, has a clear focus. We will provide software capabilities together with our partners within the Air Coalition and the package includes two long-range radar detection and control aircraft, which will significantly strengthen Ukrainian air assistance. The package also includes much - needed artillery shells and armored vehicles," Kristersson said.

He noted that Ukraine can count on the support of the Nordic countries, because the strategic goal is a common victory.

Recall

As part of the security agreement signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky and Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson, Sweden will provide about 6.5 billion euros over three years, which is approximately 2.2 billion euros per year.