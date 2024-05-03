No extraordinary enemy activity observed - Khortytsia JFO spokesman on the situation in the Kupiansk sector

The occupants are pulling up personnel, ammunition, and military equipment in the Kupyansk sector, but there is no extraordinary enemy activity in this area. This was reported by the spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit Nazar Voloshyn during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

"There is some activity of the enemy army. The occupants are pulling up personnel, ammunition, and military equipment. However, there is no extraordinary enemy activity in this area of responsibility, where our units are located. The Russian troops are not conducting as much assault activity as in the neighboring areas. There are a certain number of artillery strikes on settlements near the contact line. The enemy's actions indicate that it is not abandoning its intentions to capture the nearby villages and the city of Kupyansk. And to a certain extent it is not succeeding," said Voloshyn.

He added that the Defense Forces in the Kupiansk sector are improving their tactical position, particularly in the vicinity of Synkivka.

Recall

Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka sectors remain the hottest areas in the east. Fierce fighting continues in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors , where the enemy achieved some tactical success, but failed to gain an operational advantage.