No electricity shortage is expected, but there are blackouts in two regions due to Russian shelling - Energy Ministry

No shortage of electricity is expected in Ukraine, the situation in the power system is under control. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Generation and consumption

There is no shortage of electricity in the Ukrainian power system. Own generation is sufficient to cover the needs of all consumers. Commercial imports and exports of electricity are also planned.

There are 5 thermal generation units in reserve, which will be activated if necessary. The situation is under control. The system is balanced. No outage schedules are applied - said the Ministry of Energy.

Consequences of shelling

An overhead power line in Donetsk Oblast was disconnected as a result of hostile shelling. As a result, a 110 kV substation, household consumers and a mine lost power. There were 20 workers underground, all of whom were brought to the surface in a few hours.

As of this morning, coal mining enterprises of a state-owned company in Donetsk region remain without electricity.

In addition, a 150 kV overhead line was disconnected in Mykolaiv region due to hostilities. As a result, household consumers in Mykolaiv and Ochakiv, as well as 3 wind power plants, lost power.

Import/export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecasted at 2856 MWh (from Slovakia, Romania, and Moldova). Exports are also expected to amount to 2716 MWh (to Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Moldova).

Recall

On the night of February 10, the enemy attacked with 31 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. Of these , 23 drones were shot down by the Ukrainian military.