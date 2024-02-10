No electricity shortage is expected, but there are blackouts in two regions due to Russian shelling - Energy Ministry
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reports that while shelling in Donetsk and Mykolaiv regions has disrupted power supply in some areas, the country's electricity system as a whole has sufficient generation and remains balanced and under control.
No shortage of electricity is expected in Ukraine, the situation in the power system is under control. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Generation and consumption
There is no shortage of electricity in the Ukrainian power system. Own generation is sufficient to cover the needs of all consumers. Commercial imports and exports of electricity are also planned.
There are 5 thermal generation units in reserve, which will be activated if necessary. The situation is under control. The system is balanced. No outage schedules are applied
Consequences of shelling
An overhead power line in Donetsk Oblast was disconnected as a result of hostile shelling. As a result, a 110 kV substation, household consumers and a mine lost power. There were 20 workers underground, all of whom were brought to the surface in a few hours.
As of this morning, coal mining enterprises of a state-owned company in Donetsk region remain without electricity.
In addition, a 150 kV overhead line was disconnected in Mykolaiv region due to hostilities. As a result, household consumers in Mykolaiv and Ochakiv, as well as 3 wind power plants, lost power.
Import/export
For the current day, electricity imports are forecasted at 2856 MWh (from Slovakia, Romania, and Moldova). Exports are also expected to amount to 2716 MWh (to Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Moldova).
Recall
On the night of February 10, the enemy attacked with 31 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. Of these , 23 drones were shot down by the Ukrainian military.