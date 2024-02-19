No activity of enemy subversive reconnaissance groups at the border in the last few days - SBGS spokesman

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 96589 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110208 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152908 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156697 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252709 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174670 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165841 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148401 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227143 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113086 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 30780 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 27219 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 34222 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 27323 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 24370 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252709 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227143 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213066 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238748 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225443 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 96589 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69418 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75938 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113382 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114257 views
No activity of enemy subversive reconnaissance groups at the border in the last few days - SBGS spokesman

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19465 views

In recent days, border guards have not recorded any enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups, but the threat remains.

Border guards have not recorded any enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups over the past few days, but this does not eliminate the threat. This was stated during a briefing by the State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko, UNN reports.

Details

He noted that the threat of the enemy using sabotage and reconnaissance groups remains.

Although no enemy subversive reconnaissance groups have been recorded over the past few days. But let me remind you that they have been most active in the Sumy sector recently. Also, the activity of enemy subversive reconnaissance groups continued in the Kharkiv sector

- Demchenko said.

He added that active subversive reconnaissance groups are currently being recruited in Chernihiv region. Although in Chernihiv region the enemy usually used subversive reconnaissance groups to enter Ukrainian territory and expose the locations of the Defense Forces units in order to strike there later.

Recall

The russian military uses tactical drones along the border with Ukraine to study weaknesses for possible sabotage and reconnaissance missions.

Three caches with Russian weapons and explosives discovered in 3 regions: grenade launchers of enemy subversive reconnaissance groups found near Kyiv08.02.24, 12:31 • 29027 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
chernihivChernihiv
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

