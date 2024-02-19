No activity of enemy subversive reconnaissance groups at the border in the last few days - SBGS spokesman

Border guards have not recorded any enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups over the past few days, but this does not eliminate the threat. This was stated during a briefing by the State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko, UNN reports.

Details

He noted that the threat of the enemy using sabotage and reconnaissance groups remains.

Although no enemy subversive reconnaissance groups have been recorded over the past few days. But let me remind you that they have been most active in the Sumy sector recently. Also, the activity of enemy subversive reconnaissance groups continued in the Kharkiv sector - Demchenko said.

He added that active subversive reconnaissance groups are currently being recruited in Chernihiv region. Although in Chernihiv region the enemy usually used subversive reconnaissance groups to enter Ukrainian territory and expose the locations of the Defense Forces units in order to strike there later.

Recall

The russian military uses tactical drones along the border with Ukraine to study weaknesses for possible sabotage and reconnaissance missions.

Three caches with Russian weapons and explosives discovered in 3 regions: grenade launchers of enemy subversive reconnaissance groups found near Kyiv