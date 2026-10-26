Night strike on Zaporizhzhia: homes and cars damaged, one person injured

The enemy launched strikes on Zaporizhzhia during the night of Monday, October 26. This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, private homes, cars, and a commercial building were damaged in the attack.

A fire broke out at one of the impact sites. Preliminary reports indicate that one person was injured. The consequences of the enemy attack are being уточнені - Semikin noted.

We remind you

During the night of Sunday, October 25, the Russians launched a strike on Zaporizhzhia. The enemy attacked one of the commercial facilities.

The enemy attacked "Epicentr" in Pervomaisk and a bus in Zaporizhzhia; there are wounded people