Next year's NATO Summit will be held in The Hague

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 7255 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 85077 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141309 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146280 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241081 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172295 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163941 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148082 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220490 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112973 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111669 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 43362 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 62224 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107584 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 64255 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241081 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220490 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206950 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232969 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220064 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 7255 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 15612 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 22428 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107584 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111669 views
Next year's NATO Summit will be held in The Hague

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15250 views

In June 2025, the Hague will host the NATO Summit, which is expected to be attended by about 8,500 people, including heads of state, ministers, delegations and journalists.

In 2025, the NATO summit is scheduled for June 24-26 in The Hague. The event is expected to be attended by about 8,500 people, UNN reports , citing a statement by the Dutch government.

Details

The ministry notes that this is the first time the country will host the NATO summit. 

Peace and security cannot be taken for granted. In these turbulent times, when Russia has launched a full-scale war on the European continent, NATO is essential for our security, freedom and values. By hosting the NATO Summit, the Netherlands can further strengthen its position as a reliable ally

- said Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot.

The government expects about 45 heads of state and government, 45 foreign ministers and 45 defense ministers, and about 6,000 members of delegations to attend next year's NATO summit. In addition, 2,000 journalists are expected to come to cover the event. In total, about 8,500 people will attend the event.

Neutral countries should join NATO if they need protection-British Defense Secretary22.05.24, 16:02 • 17911 views

Addendum

In conjunction with the summit, the NATO Public Forum will be held: a multi-day public conference (by invitation) on the grounds of the summit.

The government emphasizes that the NATO Summit will be one of the largest logistics operations in the Netherlands in decades. A large number of organizations will be involved. 

This is a great responsibility and, above all, a great honor of which we as a city and its citizens can be proud. As an international city of peace and justice, The Hague is the host city for this summit

- The mayor of The Hague said. 

Recall

This year's NATO Summit will be held in Washington, D.C.and is scheduled for July 9-11. The official events of the summit will begin on July 10 in the morning, and the last press conferences will take place on July 11 in the afternoon.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
natoNATO
the-hagueThe Hague
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
netherlandsNetherlands
polandPoland

