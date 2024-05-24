Next year's NATO Summit will be held in The Hague

In 2025, the NATO summit is scheduled for June 24-26 in The Hague. The event is expected to be attended by about 8,500 people, UNN reports , citing a statement by the Dutch government.

Details

The ministry notes that this is the first time the country will host the NATO summit.

Peace and security cannot be taken for granted. In these turbulent times, when Russia has launched a full-scale war on the European continent, NATO is essential for our security, freedom and values. By hosting the NATO Summit, the Netherlands can further strengthen its position as a reliable ally - said Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot.

The government expects about 45 heads of state and government, 45 foreign ministers and 45 defense ministers, and about 6,000 members of delegations to attend next year's NATO summit. In addition, 2,000 journalists are expected to come to cover the event. In total, about 8,500 people will attend the event.

In conjunction with the summit, the NATO Public Forum will be held: a multi-day public conference (by invitation) on the grounds of the summit.

The government emphasizes that the NATO Summit will be one of the largest logistics operations in the Netherlands in decades. A large number of organizations will be involved.

This is a great responsibility and, above all, a great honor of which we as a city and its citizens can be proud. As an international city of peace and justice, The Hague is the host city for this summit - The mayor of The Hague said.

This year's NATO Summit will be held in Washington, D.C.and is scheduled for July 9-11. The official events of the summit will begin on July 10 in the morning, and the last press conferences will take place on July 11 in the afternoon.