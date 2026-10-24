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New US-Ukraine-Russia talks to take place in Abu Dhabi or Switzerland - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 796 views

The next trilateral talks could take place in a few weeks in Abu Dhabi or Switzerland. The goal is to prepare for a meeting of the leaders.

New US-Ukraine-Russia talks to take place in Abu Dhabi or Switzerland - Reuters
illustrative photo

The next round of talks between delegations from the United States, Ukraine and Russia could take place in a couple of weeks in Abu Dhabi or Switzerland. Reuters reported this on October 23, citing a U.S. official, UNN writes.

Details

The official said that "the goal is ultimately to reach a leaders-level meeting, but there is still a lot of work to do before that."

Supplement

On October 23, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that an agreement had been reached to hold a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States and Russia at the level of negotiating teams in the first half of November. The president noted that "we are ready to meet on any day, even tomorrow. But everything depends on the Russians."

Talks between Russia, US and Ukraine are planned in Abu Dhabi in the first half of November - Kremlin23.10.26, 13:04 • 12625 views

Julia Shramko

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