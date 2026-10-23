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Talks between Russia, US and Ukraine are planned in Abu Dhabi in the first half of November - Kremlin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2700 views

The Kremlin said that talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States are planned in Abu Dhabi in the first half of November. Security issues will be discussed.

Talks between Russia, US and Ukraine are planned in Abu Dhabi in the first half of November - Kremlin
file photo

Russia claims that trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States are scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi in the first half of November. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov made the statement, reported by Russian media, on October 23, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Kremlin spokesperson, "the talks in Abu Dhabi are scheduled for the first half of November; they will be held in a trilateral format."

He described the topic as "security issues for the two countries: Russia and Ukraine, once the path to a peaceful settlement has been achieved." "This is one of the very important components of a peaceful settlement. Without it, a comprehensive solution is impossible," Peskov said.

According to him, the advisability of having a special envoy from the EU at the talks on Ukraine depends on the position Brussels takes.

Russia supports a trilateral meeting with the United States and Ukraine: Zelenskyy named possible dates for the talks21.10.26, 22:04 • 11577 views

Julia Shramko

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