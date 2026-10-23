Talks between Russia, US and Ukraine are planned in Abu Dhabi in the first half of November - Kremlin

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Russia claims that trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States are scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi in the first half of November. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov made the statement, reported by Russian media, on October 23, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Kremlin spokesperson, "the talks in Abu Dhabi are scheduled for the first half of November; they will be held in a trilateral format."

He described the topic as "security issues for the two countries: Russia and Ukraine, once the path to a peaceful settlement has been achieved." "This is one of the very important components of a peaceful settlement. Without it, a comprehensive solution is impossible," Peskov said.

According to him, the advisability of having a special envoy from the EU at the talks on Ukraine depends on the position Brussels takes.

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