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New rules for managing the Deposit Guarantee Fund — the Rada supported the bill

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Bill No. 15269 strengthens corporate governance and auditing of the Deposit Guarantee Fund. The Administrative Council will be increased to seven members.

New rules for managing the Deposit Guarantee Fund — the Rada supported the bill

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted Draft Law No. 15269, which provides for new rules governing the Deposit Guarantee Fund for Individuals. A total of 235 members of parliament voted in favor of the bill, UNN reports.

Details

According to the explanatory note, the purpose of the draft amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On the Deposit Guarantee System for Individuals" is to improve the level of corporate governance in the Fund by improving the composition and activities of the Fund's governing bodies, clarifying requirements for their members, strengthening the role of internal audit, improving reporting, and refining procedures for selecting the Fund's management.

It is proposed to clarify that the Fund submits to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, and the National Bank of Ukraine an annual report on the Fund's activities for the reporting year, annual financial statements, a management report, and an auditor's report. The provisions of Article 7 concerning the preparation of the annual report, confirmation of the financial statements by an audit firm, and publication of the financial statements, management report, and auditor's report on the Fund's official website are also clarified

- the explanatory note says.

It is also proposed to increase the composition of the Fund's Administrative Council to seven members: two representatives each from the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the National Bank of Ukraine, and the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, as well as the Fund's Managing Director, ex officio. At the same time, the provisions concerning the delegation of representatives by the respective bodies, the term of their powers, the procedure for extending their powers, and their replacement in the event of early termination of their powers are clarified.

Reminder

On October 28, the Verkhovna Rada supported the State Budget of Ukraine for 2027 with 239 votes. Priorities include defense, social benefits, and pay raises for military personnel.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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