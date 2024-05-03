New riots and arrests of pro-Palestinian demonstrators on college campuses in the United States

In the United States on Thursday, police forcibly removed dozens of unruly pro-Palestinian demonstrators from several colleges, including a camp at the University of California. In recent days, students have held rallies or set up tents at dozens of universities to protest Israel's war in Gaza, Reuters reports, UNN.

Details

Law enforcement officers reportedly entered a tent city set up on the grounds of the University of California, Los Angeles. They used flashes and riot gear to push through the ranks of protesters who were trying to stop the officers.

Los Angeles police reported on social media that 210 people were arrested at UCLA, and hundreds of arrests were made at other universities overnight and on Thursday.

Protests in the United States

In recent days, students have held rallies or set up tents at dozens of universities to protest Israel's war on the Gaza Strip. The demonstrators called on US President Joe Biden, who supports Israel's right to self-defense, to do more to stop the "bloodshed" in Gaza and demanded that educational institutions divest from companies that support the Israeli government.

Many educational institutions, including Columbia University in New York, called in police to quell the protests. Biden broke his silence on the demonstrations on Thursday after the UCLA raid, saying that Americans have the right to protest but not to unleash violence.

"Destruction of property is not a peaceful protest. It is illegal. Vandalism, trespassing, breaking windows, closing campuses, canceling classes and graduations - none of that is peaceful protest," he said at the White House.

