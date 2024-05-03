New riots and arrests of pro-Palestinian demonstrators on college campuses in the United States

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 96457 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110189 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152890 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156680 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252696 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174669 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165841 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148401 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227137 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 30685 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 27116 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 34087 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 27180 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 24283 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252696 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227137 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213059 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238744 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225439 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 96457 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69392 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75914 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113379 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114254 views
New riots and arrests of pro-Palestinian demonstrators on college campuses in the United States

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18338 views

New riots and arrests of pro-Palestinian demonstrators took place on US university campuses: police forcibly removed dozens of unruly protesters from several universities, including a camp at the University of California, leading to hundreds of arrests.

In the United States on Thursday, police forcibly removed dozens of unruly pro-Palestinian demonstrators from several colleges, including a camp at the University of California. In recent days, students have held rallies or set up tents at dozens of universities to protest Israel's war in Gaza, Reuters reports, UNN

Details

Law enforcement officers reportedly entered a tent city set up on the grounds of the University of California, Los Angeles. They used flashes and riot gear to push through the ranks of protesters who were trying to stop the officers.

Los Angeles police reported on social media that 210 people were arrested at UCLA, and hundreds of arrests were made at other universities overnight and on Thursday.

Protests in the United States 

In recent days, students have held rallies or set up tents at dozens of universities to protest Israel's war on the Gaza Strip. The demonstrators called on US President  Joe Biden, who supports Israel's right to self-defense, to do more to stop the "bloodshed" in Gaza and demanded that educational institutions divest from companies that support the Israeli government.

Many educational institutions, including Columbia University in New York, called in police to quell the protests. Biden broke his silence on the demonstrations on Thursday after the UCLA raid, saying that Americans have the right to protest but not to unleash violence.

"Destruction of property is not a peaceful protest. It is illegal. Vandalism, trespassing, breaking windows, closing campuses, canceling classes and graduations - none of that is peaceful protest," he said at the White House.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
reutersReuters
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

