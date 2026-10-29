New restrictions for anglers starting November 1: where fishing will be banned and what fines will be imposed

$45.590.0150.770.09
ukenru
11:07 AM • 4594 views
Since this morning, Russian strikes on Dnipro, Kremenchuk and Chernihiv have claimed the lives of 17 people, with dozens injuredPhotoVideo
10:46 AM • 4962 views
Former Judge Tandyr Sentenced to 9 Years for Fatal Crash at Checkpoint
10:33 AM • 7720 views
Zelenskyy showed footage from the site of the Russian strike on the railway station in DniproPhotoVideo
09:33 AM • 11889 views
In Dnipro, Russia struck an electric train; a large number of people were killed
08:33 AM • 15465 views
Ukrainian delegation has set off in the direction of Oleshky - Lubinets
06:19 AM • 27027 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 112 drones; 75% of the jet-powered drones destroyed
05:58 AM • 25315 views
Russia’s nighttime attacks on Ukraine: explosions in Kharkiv, strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region, and one person killed in Rivne regionPhoto
October 29, 05:16 AM • 23437 views
Another restless night in Russia: where explosions were heard and air raid alerts were announced
October 29, 04:17 AM • 24313 views
Turkey is ready to facilitate a diplomatic settlement of the war in Ukraine – Erdoğan spoke with Trump
October 29, 03:16 AM • 22412 views
Ukrainian military personnel received six-seat ATC BOLT 1000 buggies worth 625,000 hryvnias — what their advantage is
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
2.2m/s
56%
757mm
Popular news
Kim Kardashian revealed her father's last words before his death, in which he predicted her future successOctober 29, 02:06 AM • 22333 views
Demi Lovato revealed how she rekindled her friendship with Selena Gomez after years of estrangementOctober 29, 03:07 AM • 20185 views
A mysterious tomb more than 4,000 years old with two stone “antennas” has been found in the SaharaOctober 29, 05:05 AM • 19326 views
Frontrunner has emerged for the role of the new James Bond06:28 AM • 17097 views
Where to place a money tree to attract prosperity: folk beliefs and care tips07:00 AM • 23795 views
Publications
Where to place a money tree to attract prosperity: folk beliefs and care tips07:00 AM • 24129 views
Water tariffs will be reviewed under new rules: will Ukrainians’ bills decrease?October 28, 06:10 PM • 46321 views
The law on the safety of employees at work needs improvement: the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine explained why it is asking the president to veto it
Exclusive
October 28, 03:20 PM • 58965 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: when it should be done, and whether there are penaltiesOctober 28, 01:32 PM • 51871 views
The 82nd anniversary of the expulsion of the Nazi occupiers from Ukraine: history, cost, and the present dayOctober 28, 12:10 PM • 58141 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Melania Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
David Arakhamia
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Dnipro (city)
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Life magazine, the inspiration for "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty," is being revived again10:25 AM • 3158 views
New film in The Hunger Games franchise was rated the bestVideo09:14 AM • 5678 views
Frontrunner has emerged for the role of the new James Bond06:28 AM • 17348 views
A mysterious tomb more than 4,000 years old with two stone “antennas” has been found in the SaharaOctober 29, 05:05 AM • 19566 views
Jennifer Lawrence confessed that she secretly argues with strangers on TikTok from an anonymous accountOctober 29, 04:06 AM • 16003 views
Actual
Film
Social network
Financial Times
Technology
The New York Times

New restrictions for anglers starting November 1: where fishing will be banned and what fines will be imposed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

The ban will be in effect from November 1, 2026, until the beginning of the 2027 spawning season. Violations will incur fines, confiscation, and compensation for damages.

New restrictions for anglers starting November 1: where fishing will be banned and what fines will be imposed

From November 1, 2026, a seasonal ban on catching fish and other aquatic biological resources in wintering pits will come into effect in Ukraine. It will remain in force until the beginning of the spring-summer spawning period of 2027. UNN reports this, citing the State Environmental Inspectorate and the State Fisheries Agency.

Why a ban on catching fish is being introduced 

Wintering pits are deep sections of rivers, lakes, and reservoirs where fish gather as the weather turns colder. In cold water, their activity decreases, metabolic processes slow down, and their need for food diminishes. Mass fishing in wintering areas can cause significant damage to populations, so these areas are protected until the beginning of spawning.

This is an annual seasonal restriction provided for by the Recreational Fishing Rules, approved by Order No. 700 of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy dated September 19, 2022. The exact date when the ban ends will be determined depending on the start of the spawning period in the respective water bodies.

Where fishing will be prohibited

The ban does not apply to all water bodies or every deep-water area, but only to officially designated wintering pits. Their lists and boundaries are approved by the territorial bodies of the State Fisheries Agency in separate orders.

In particular, 78 wintering pits have been designated in Rivne region. They are located in separate sections of the Horyn, Sluch, Styr, Ikva, Liiva, Pripyat, and Putilivka rivers, as well as in the Basivkut Reservoir and Lakes Nobel and Ostrivske.

In Zhytomyr region, the restrictions will apply to designated sections of the Sluch, Teteriv, Irsha, Irpin, Uzh, Ubort, Khomora, Hnylopiat, Zdvyzh, and other rivers. Environmental protection authorities in Volyn also announced the start of the ban.

It is important to understand that fishing within a wintering pit is prohibited even from the shore. Before traveling to a body of water, anglers are advised to check the map or description of the boundaries of prohibited areas in the orders of the relevant territorial office of the State Fisheries Agency.

What fishing gear is permitted outside wintering pits

Outside designated wintering pits, recreational fishing is permitted by law unless other local or seasonal restrictions apply to the water body.

If a body of water is covered with ice, ice-fishing rods and tip-ups may be used. If there is no ice cover, fishing is permitted with float and bottom rods, spinning rods, and fly-fishing gear using natural or artificial bait. The total number of hooks on all of one angler’s gear must not exceed seven.

From freeze-up until the ice breaks up, fishing gear with hooks in which the distance from the shank to the tip of the point exceeds 10 millimeters is also prohibited. The use of poaching gear and other prohibited fishing methods is not allowed regardless of the time of year.

How much fish may be caught

On waters of general use, the daily limit for most fish species is three kilograms and one additional fish of any weight that meets the minimum permitted size. For certain species, including bleak, Amur sleeper, and pumpkinseed, no weight limit has been established. However, these limits apply only where fishing is permitted. They do not grant the right to fish in wintering pits. Restrictions on catching certain species and rules introduced for the period of martial law in specific regions must also be observed. Current restrictions should be checked before every trip.

What fines are предусмотрed for violations

For violating fishing rules, citizens face a warning or a fine of between 34 and 170 hryvnias. A serious violation, including the use of prohibited gear, carries a fine of between 340 and 680 hryvnias, with possible confiscation of the gear and catch. If illegal fishing causes substantial damage, criminal liability may arise under Article 249 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction provides, in particular, for a fine of between 17,000 and 51,000 hryvnias or other types of punishment stipulated by law.

In addition to fines, violators must compensate for damages for each fish caught illegally. For example, the charge is 5,117 hryvnias for one catfish, 3,706 for a common carp, 3,587 for a pike-perch, 3,468 for a pike, 3,162 for a perch, and 1,649 hryvnias for a bream. 

The amount of compensation is determined according to government rates, regardless of the weight of the individual caught. That is precisely why fishing in a prohibited area can cost significantly more than an administrative fine. To avoid trouble, environmental inspectors urge people to check the official lists of wintering pits in advance and comply with seasonal restrictions.

We would like to remind you 

Earlier, we reported that in the Kharkiv region, an illegal fish catch worth more than UAH 2.6 million was uncovered.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

Society
Laws
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Rivne Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Ukraine