New restrictions for anglers starting November 1: where fishing will be banned and what fines will be imposed

From November 1, 2026, a seasonal ban on catching fish and other aquatic biological resources in wintering pits will come into effect in Ukraine. It will remain in force until the beginning of the spring-summer spawning period of 2027. UNN reports this, citing the State Environmental Inspectorate and the State Fisheries Agency.

Why a ban on catching fish is being introduced

Wintering pits are deep sections of rivers, lakes, and reservoirs where fish gather as the weather turns colder. In cold water, their activity decreases, metabolic processes slow down, and their need for food diminishes. Mass fishing in wintering areas can cause significant damage to populations, so these areas are protected until the beginning of spawning.

This is an annual seasonal restriction provided for by the Recreational Fishing Rules, approved by Order No. 700 of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy dated September 19, 2022. The exact date when the ban ends will be determined depending on the start of the spawning period in the respective water bodies.

Where fishing will be prohibited

The ban does not apply to all water bodies or every deep-water area, but only to officially designated wintering pits. Their lists and boundaries are approved by the territorial bodies of the State Fisheries Agency in separate orders.

In particular, 78 wintering pits have been designated in Rivne region. They are located in separate sections of the Horyn, Sluch, Styr, Ikva, Liiva, Pripyat, and Putilivka rivers, as well as in the Basivkut Reservoir and Lakes Nobel and Ostrivske.

In Zhytomyr region, the restrictions will apply to designated sections of the Sluch, Teteriv, Irsha, Irpin, Uzh, Ubort, Khomora, Hnylopiat, Zdvyzh, and other rivers. Environmental protection authorities in Volyn also announced the start of the ban.

It is important to understand that fishing within a wintering pit is prohibited even from the shore. Before traveling to a body of water, anglers are advised to check the map or description of the boundaries of prohibited areas in the orders of the relevant territorial office of the State Fisheries Agency.

What fishing gear is permitted outside wintering pits

Outside designated wintering pits, recreational fishing is permitted by law unless other local or seasonal restrictions apply to the water body.

If a body of water is covered with ice, ice-fishing rods and tip-ups may be used. If there is no ice cover, fishing is permitted with float and bottom rods, spinning rods, and fly-fishing gear using natural or artificial bait. The total number of hooks on all of one angler’s gear must not exceed seven.

From freeze-up until the ice breaks up, fishing gear with hooks in which the distance from the shank to the tip of the point exceeds 10 millimeters is also prohibited. The use of poaching gear and other prohibited fishing methods is not allowed regardless of the time of year.

How much fish may be caught

On waters of general use, the daily limit for most fish species is three kilograms and one additional fish of any weight that meets the minimum permitted size. For certain species, including bleak, Amur sleeper, and pumpkinseed, no weight limit has been established. However, these limits apply only where fishing is permitted. They do not grant the right to fish in wintering pits. Restrictions on catching certain species and rules introduced for the period of martial law in specific regions must also be observed. Current restrictions should be checked before every trip.

What fines are предусмотрed for violations

For violating fishing rules, citizens face a warning or a fine of between 34 and 170 hryvnias. A serious violation, including the use of prohibited gear, carries a fine of between 340 and 680 hryvnias, with possible confiscation of the gear and catch. If illegal fishing causes substantial damage, criminal liability may arise under Article 249 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction provides, in particular, for a fine of between 17,000 and 51,000 hryvnias or other types of punishment stipulated by law.

In addition to fines, violators must compensate for damages for each fish caught illegally. For example, the charge is 5,117 hryvnias for one catfish, 3,706 for a common carp, 3,587 for a pike-perch, 3,468 for a pike, 3,162 for a perch, and 1,649 hryvnias for a bream.

The amount of compensation is determined according to government rates, regardless of the weight of the individual caught. That is precisely why fishing in a prohibited area can cost significantly more than an administrative fine. To avoid trouble, environmental inspectors urge people to check the official lists of wintering pits in advance and comply with seasonal restrictions.

We would like to remind you

Earlier, we reported that in the Kharkiv region, an illegal fish catch worth more than UAH 2.6 million was uncovered.