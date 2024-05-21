ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 76530 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106138 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149054 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153194 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249756 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173966 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165234 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148300 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225578 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113047 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 76515 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53858 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59830 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112796 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113700 views
New contracts for the acquisition of DJI Mavic have been signed: the total number of contracted UAVs is already 8,000 sets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25845 views

The Department of defense has signed new contracts for the purchase of 4,200 DJI Mavic 3E unmanned aerial vehicles, bringing the total number of DJI Mavic unmanned aerial vehicles contracted to 8,200 sets.

New contracts for the purchase of DJI Mavic 3E UAVs have been confirmed in The Ministry of Defense, - we are talking about DJI Mavic UAVs, the total number of which is already 8,200 sets, reports UNN.

Details

The Defense Ministry noted that one of the main tasks is the purchase of drones.

Today it became known that the Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of defense has signed new contracts for the purchase of 4,200 DJI Mavic 3E UAVs with additional equipment. Thus, the total number of DJI Mavic Bpacs contracted by the agency is already 8,200 sets (7,200 DJI Mavic 3e and 1,000 DJI Mavic 3T).

Tuapse oil refinery in russia shut down after a Ukrainian UAV attack18.05.24, 04:56 • 102562 views

According to the results of auctions on Prozorro, the average price for one UAV was:

  • DJI Mavic 3E with three additional batteries and a charger – 126.3 thousand UAH;
  • DJI Mavic 3T with three additional batteries and a charger – UAH 194.2 thousand

Only on these purchases, we managed to save more than UAH 65 million from the expected cost. And this is provided that we work on the principle of cash on delivery in order to secure deliveries as much as possible. For us, this is an opportunity to purchase even more drones for the military, which are critically important at the front

- said Marina Bezrukova, director of the defense procurement agency.

Drones, generators and ammunition: Lithuania hands over new aid package to Ukraine17.05.24, 13:34 • 15965 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarTechnologies
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
dji-mavicDJI Mavic
lithuaniaLithuania
ukraineUkraine

