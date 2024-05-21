New contracts for the acquisition of DJI Mavic have been signed: the total number of contracted UAVs is already 8,000 sets

New contracts for the purchase of DJI Mavic 3E UAVs have been confirmed in The Ministry of Defense, - we are talking about DJI Mavic UAVs, the total number of which is already 8,200 sets, reports UNN.

Details

The Defense Ministry noted that one of the main tasks is the purchase of drones.

Today it became known that the Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of defense has signed new contracts for the purchase of 4,200 DJI Mavic 3E UAVs with additional equipment. Thus, the total number of DJI Mavic Bpacs contracted by the agency is already 8,200 sets (7,200 DJI Mavic 3e and 1,000 DJI Mavic 3T).

According to the results of auctions on Prozorro, the average price for one UAV was:

DJI Mavic 3E with three additional batteries and a charger – 126.3 thousand UAH;



DJI Mavic 3T with three additional batteries and a charger – UAH 194.2 thousand



Only on these purchases, we managed to save more than UAH 65 million from the expected cost. And this is provided that we work on the principle of cash on delivery in order to secure deliveries as much as possible. For us, this is an opportunity to purchase even more drones for the military, which are critically important at the front - said Marina Bezrukova, director of the defense procurement agency.

