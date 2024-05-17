Drones, generators and ammunition: Lithuania hands over new aid package to Ukraine

Lithuania has handed over another military support package to Ukraine, which includes ammunition, anti-drone systems, UAVs, generators and folding beds. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the country's Defense Ministry.

Details

It is noted that as part of this support package, the Defense Forces received 5.56×45 mm ammunition and 100 kW generators. It also included reconnaissance UAVs and anti-drone systems.

Lithuania is stepping up its support for Ukraine with necessary supplies: reconnaissance drones as part of the Latvian-led drone coalition, anti-drone systems, ammunition, generators, and folding beds. Solidarity in action! - said Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurinas Kasciunas on his page in X.

Recall

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said that Vilnius is ready to provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems.

