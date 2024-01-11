ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

NEURC approves Ukrenergo's investment program: more than 60% of its funds are to be spent on the construction of new facilities in the power system

NEURC approves Ukrenergo's investment program: more than 60% of its funds are to be spent on the construction of new facilities in the power system

Kyiv  •  UNN

 25736 views

The NEURC approved Ukrenergo's UAH 4.4 billion investment program aimed at restoring and strengthening Ukraine's energy infrastructure after the attack. More than 60% of the program is new construction.

Ukrenergo's first investment program in two years will be aimed at restoring infrastructure facilities after the Russian aggressor's attacks and developing the country's energy infrastructure.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the National Energy Company Ukrenergo.

Details

On January 10, the national regulator NEURC approved Ukrenergo's investment program for 2024 at the level of about UAH 4.4 billion. It is reported that this is the company's first investment program, which will be implemented in several important areas:

1) recovery from Russian attacks,

2) development of energy infrastructure.

It is emphasized that the lion's share of Ukrenergo's investment program - more than 60% - is planned to be used to build new facilities in the power system. Among them: a new powerful power transmission line, which, as indicated, should contribute to a significant increase in the capacity for electricity trade with Romania. It is also expected that the project will improve the reliability of power supply in Odesa region.

It is planned that Ukrenergo's tariff funds will be the main source of financing for new projects.

Ukrenergo reports a new record of electricity consumption: calls to save light

AddendumAddendum

Ukrenergo notes that last year the company was forced to reallocate funds for capital construction, modernization and purchase of fixed assets, primarily to restore substations after Russian shelling and build protection for facilities.

Currently, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, claims that it is not the war that hinders investment, but rather regulation. Since the reliability of the power system is the key to economic recovery, it is necessary to act actively, attracting investments in the construction of both new capacities in the system and infrastructure development, the company's press service reports.

Recall

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine is moving toward a decentralized generation system that is less vulnerable to attacks by Russian terrorists.

Also UNN reported that Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko met with the British Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine Martin Harris. The main topics of the conversation were deepening cooperation in the nuclear industry and "green" energy, and the UK's assistance in protecting energy facilities.

Electricity consumption is decreasing amid warming, but a deficit is expected during the day - Ukrenergo

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Economy

