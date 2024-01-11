NEURC approves Ukrenergo's investment program: more than 60% of its funds are to be spent on the construction of new facilities in the power system

Ukrenergo's first investment program in two years will be aimed at restoring infrastructure facilities after the Russian aggressor's attacks and developing the country's energy infrastructure.

On January 10, the national regulator NEURC approved Ukrenergo's investment program for 2024 at the level of about UAH 4.4 billion. It is reported that this is the company's first investment program, which will be implemented in several important areas:

1) recovery from Russian attacks,

2) development of energy infrastructure.

It is emphasized that the lion's share of Ukrenergo's investment program - more than 60% - is planned to be used to build new facilities in the power system. Among them: a new powerful power transmission line, which, as indicated, should contribute to a significant increase in the capacity for electricity trade with Romania. It is also expected that the project will improve the reliability of power supply in Odesa region.

It is planned that Ukrenergo's tariff funds will be the main source of financing for new projects.

Ukrenergo notes that last year the company was forced to reallocate funds for capital construction, modernization and purchase of fixed assets, primarily to restore substations after Russian shelling and build protection for facilities.

Currently, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, claims that it is not the war that hinders investment, but rather regulation. Since the reliability of the power system is the key to economic recovery, it is necessary to act actively, attracting investments in the construction of both new capacities in the system and infrastructure development, the company's press service reports.

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine is moving toward a decentralized generation system that is less vulnerable to attacks by Russian terrorists.

Also UNN reported that Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko met with the British Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine Martin Harris. The main topics of the conversation were deepening cooperation in the nuclear industry and "green" energy, and the UK's assistance in protecting energy facilities.

