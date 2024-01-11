Electricity consumption is decreasing amid warming, but a deficit is expected during the day - Ukrenergo

In Ukraine, this morning's consumption is lower than yesterday amid warming, but remains the highest for the heating season. The period of highest consumption is from 8:00 to 18:00. The forecast deficit during the day is 1%. This was reported on Thursday by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN writes.

Consumption and generation

"Today, as of 9:00 a.m., consumption is 2.5% lower than yesterday at the same time. Due to the warming, from the average daily temperature of -10°C on January 10 to -5°C on January 11, consumption is slightly decreasing, but not as fast as it was growing. The overall level remains the highest for this heating period," the NPC said.

In addition, as indicated, consumers in the southern and central regions that were cut off due to bad weather are being reconnected. "These factors continue to create an additional load. (...) During the day, do not turn on powerful electrical appliances at the same time!" - the Ministry of Energy urged.

At the same time, "currently, the electricity generated by power plants of all types is enough to ensure energy supply to consumers.

However, the dispatch center predicts a possible slight deficit in the power system during the day - about 1%. The entire capacity of the power plants operating in the system will be used to cover it. There are no plans to introduce schedules for limiting consumers - Ukrenergo emphasized.

To cover the high level of consumption, as noted, "all types of power plants are now operating at the maximum capacity possible as of now." But some are still recovering.

"In the coming days, we ask consumers to be especially careful about using energy-intensive appliances throughout the day from 08:00 to 18:00. To help the power grid operate in a balanced manner in difficult conditions, use electricity sparingly," the company said.

De-energization

As of this morning, 281 settlements in 4 regions are without power due to the bad weather: 128 settlements in Dnipropetrovska oblast, 70 settlements in Kirovohradska oblast, 56 settlements in Mykolaivska oblast, and 27 settlements in Odesa oblast.

More than 8,000 consumers in the Dnipropetrovs'k region remain without power due to technical problems with the equipment of a neighboring regional power company. Also, 4 settlements in Sumy region are without electricity due to technical problems.

Due to the hostilities and other reasons, 418 settlements remain without electricity. New damage to power grids in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions due to shelling.

Export/import

Electricity is imported during the day from Slovakia, Romania and Moldova. Exports are not being carried out today, Ukrenergo said.