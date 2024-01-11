Electricity consumption is decreasing amid warming, but a deficit is expected during the day - Ukrenergo

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 53000 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107246 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 136039 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134866 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174717 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171051 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280409 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178146 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167140 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148802 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102452 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102173 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104157 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 69348 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 41824 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 52968 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280409 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248398 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233554 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258928 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 30692 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 136034 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105744 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105755 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121920 views
Actual
Electricity consumption is decreasing amid warming, but a deficit is expected during the day - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption is decreasing amid warming, but a deficit is expected during the day - Ukrenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27405 views

Electricity consumption in Ukraine has declined slightly due to warming, but remains at a seasonal high, with a 1% shortfall forecast during peak hours. Restoration of communications in the storm-affected areas increases the load.

In Ukraine, this morning's consumption is lower than yesterday amid warming, but remains the highest for the heating season. The period of highest consumption is from 8:00 to 18:00. The forecast deficit during the day is 1%. This was reported on Thursday by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN writes.

Consumption and generation

"Today, as of 9:00 a.m., consumption is 2.5% lower than yesterday at the same time. Due to the warming, from the average daily temperature of -10°C on January 10 to -5°C on January 11, consumption is slightly decreasing, but not as fast as it was growing. The overall level remains the highest for this heating period," the NPC said.

In addition, as indicated, consumers in the southern and central regions that were cut off due to bad weather are being reconnected. "These factors continue to create an additional load. (...) During the day, do not turn on powerful electrical appliances at the same time!" - the Ministry of Energy urged.

At the same time, "currently, the electricity generated by power plants of all types is enough to ensure energy supply to consumers.

However, the dispatch center predicts a possible slight deficit in the power system during the day - about 1%. The entire capacity of the power plants operating in the system will be used to cover it. There are no plans to introduce schedules for limiting consumers

- Ukrenergo emphasized.

To cover the high level of consumption, as noted, "all types of power plants are now operating at the maximum capacity possible as of now." But some are still recovering.

"In the coming days, we ask consumers to be especially careful about using energy-intensive appliances throughout the day from 08:00 to 18:00. To help the power grid operate in a balanced manner in difficult conditions, use electricity sparingly," the company said.

De-energization

As of this morning, 281 settlements in 4 regions are without power due to the bad weather: 128 settlements in Dnipropetrovska oblast, 70 settlements in Kirovohradska oblast, 56 settlements in Mykolaivska oblast, and 27 settlements in Odesa oblast.

More than 8,000 consumers in the Dnipropetrovs'k region remain without power due to technical problems with the equipment of a neighboring regional power company. Also, 4 settlements in Sumy region are without electricity due to technical problems.

Due to the hostilities and other reasons, 418 settlements remain without electricity. New damage to power grids in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions due to shelling. 

Export/import

Electricity is imported during the day from Slovakia, Romania and Moldova. Exports are not being carried out today, Ukrenergo said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy

Contact us about advertising