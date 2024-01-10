ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Ukrenergo reports a new record of electricity consumption: calls to save light

Ukrenergo reports a new record of electricity consumption: calls to save light

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29859 views

Ukrenergo reports a new record of electricity consumption in Ukraine, urging consumers to save energy.

A new record for electricity consumption was set in Ukraine today.  Ukrenergo is trying to balance the power system. Ukrainians were urged to be careful when using electrical appliances. UNN reports with reference to the press service of Ukrenergo. 

Today is a new record for consumption, especially in the morning. Our Schedule is "overeating"! Ukrenergo's dispatch center makes efforts to balance the power system throughout the day

- Ukrenergo said in a statement.

In order to help the power system operate in difficult weather conditions without loads, Ukrenergo  called for economical electricity consumption: 

- reduce the use of air conditioners for space heating and heaters. This is especially true in the morning and evening.

- Do not turn on the iron, washing machine, vacuum cleaner and boiler at the same time.

- Turn off lights in rooms where you are not present.

- Businesses can also contribute to maintaining the power grid by reducing the lighting of signs, shop windows, banners, and New Year's lights.

Image

Previously 

In the morning, Ukrenergo said that electricity consumption is growing and remains high, with a slight deficit expected in the power system during the day

