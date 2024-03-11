Netanyahu sets deadline for end of Israeli operation in Gaza Strip

Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip may end in one to two months, as the Israeli army (IDF) is successfully dealing with the militants of the Palestinian Hamas movement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview with Politico, UNN reports .

Details

We have destroyed three quarters of Hamas' terrorist battalions. And we are close to completing the last part of the war Netanyahu said.

According to him, the fighting "will not take more than two months - maybe six weeks, maybe four.

Netanyahu rejected the idea of a ceasefire during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. He noted that he would like to see another batch of hostages released, but that negotiations with Hamas have not led to any agreement.

