In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 16795 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 53941 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 41873 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 209320 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 188826 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175986 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 221144 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249265 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155067 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371625 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Netanyahu sets deadline for end of Israeli operation in Gaza Strip

Kyiv • UNN

 • 91060 views

Israel's military operation in Gaza could be completed within 4-6 weeks, as it has destroyed most of Hamas' capabilities, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu sets deadline for end of Israeli operation in Gaza Strip

Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip may end in one to two months, as the Israeli army (IDF) is successfully dealing with the militants of the Palestinian Hamas movement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview with Politico, UNN reports .

Details

We have destroyed three quarters of Hamas' terrorist battalions. And we are close to completing the last part of the war

Netanyahu said.

According to him, the fighting "will not take more than two months - maybe six weeks, maybe four.

Netanyahu rejected the idea of a ceasefire during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. He noted that he would like to see another batch of hostages released, but that negotiations with Hamas have not led to any agreement.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

