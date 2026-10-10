Political statements have intensified in Russia following Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin's agreement on the supply of Russian diesel to the United States. Russian media are already estimating Moscow's possible revenues at $4.5 billion, while the statement by Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya is being linked to previous threats against Ukraine, UNN reports.

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Earlier, Nebenzya warned Kyiv of the consequences of strikes on Russian territory.

Russia warned that escalation would have serious consequences for Kyiv — the Russian diplomat said.

Against the backdrop of Trump's and Putin's talks, Russian media are reporting possible revenues of $4.5 billion from diesel supplies. At the same time, this estimate has no independent confirmation.

Nebenzya's statements may be interpreted as a hint that the energy deal with the United States became one of the consequences that Moscow had previously threatened Ukraine with. However, there is no direct confirmation of such a connection.

In Ukraine, this rapprochement between Washington and Moscow is viewed as concessions to the aggressor state, which continues its war against Ukraine.

Putin issued a statement after a phone call with Trump – the Kremlin revealed details of the talks