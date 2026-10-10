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Nebenzya gloats, while Moscow is already counting the money — Russia expects to earn $4.5 billion from a deal with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1332 views

Russian media estimate the revenues from supplying diesel fuel to the United States at $4.5 billion, without independent confirmation. In Ukraine, the deal is considered a concession to Moscow.

Nebenzya gloats, while Moscow is already counting the money — Russia expects to earn $4.5 billion from a deal with Trump

Political statements have intensified in Russia following Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin's agreement on the supply of Russian diesel to the United States. Russian media are already estimating Moscow's possible revenues at $4.5 billion, while the statement by Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya is being linked to previous threats against Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Earlier, Nebenzya warned Kyiv of the consequences of strikes on Russian territory.

Russia warned that escalation would have serious consequences for Kyiv

— the Russian diplomat said.

Against the backdrop of Trump's and Putin's talks, Russian media are reporting possible revenues of $4.5 billion from diesel supplies. At the same time, this estimate has no independent confirmation.

Nebenzya's statements may be interpreted as a hint that the energy deal with the United States became one of the consequences that Moscow had previously threatened Ukraine with. However, there is no direct confirmation of such a connection.

In Ukraine, this rapprochement between Washington and Moscow is viewed as concessions to the aggressor state, which continues its war against Ukraine.

Putin issued a statement after a phone call with Trump – the Kremlin revealed details of the talks09.10.26, 23:20 • 14005 views

Stepan Haftko

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