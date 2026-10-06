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Near Bulgaria’s coast, drones attacked two merchant vessels; one sank

Kyiv • UNN

 • 688 views

Drones attacked two merchant vessels in the Black Sea near Bulgaria. One sank, and 18 sailors were evacuated from the other.

Near Bulgaria’s coast, drones attacked two merchant vessels; one sank

Two merchant vessels were attacked by drones in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea. One of them sank, while a fire broke out on the other; a large-scale rescue operation is underway in the area. Nova reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data, the targets of the attacks were two merchant vessels — ALFA WATAN (IMO: 7510884), flying the flag of Togo, and ABLE (IMO: 9001136), flying the flag of Palau.

ALFA WATAN sustained critical damage to its hull and sank east of the Bulgarian coast. There is currently no official information about the fate of the crew.

A fire broke out aboard the motor vessel ABLE (IMO: 9001136) following the attack. All 18 crew members were successfully evacuated. The Bulgarian ferry DIOSCURIA took all the sailors on board.

Some of those rescued were injured and received first aid directly aboard DIOSCURIA. The Bulgarian crew and the rescue units on duty are coordinating the further emergency medical evacuation of the injured to hospitals ashore at the earliest opportunity.

In connection with the incident, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev is convening a meeting with representatives of government institutions. Representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Environment and Water, the presidential administration, and the security services will take part.

Recall

On October 5 the Turkish vessel Royad Mammadov caught fire and sank after being hit by a drone off Romania. Two sailors were killed and 11 were rescued.

A Russian drone damaged a civilian vessel in the Black Sea: one person was killed and others were injured06.10.26, 11:37 • 1092 views

Olga Rozgon

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