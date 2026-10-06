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A Russian drone damaged a civilian vessel in the Black Sea: one person was killed and others were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

In the Black Sea, a Russian drone damaged a vessel flying the flag of the Marshall Islands. One crew member was killed and seven others were injured.

A Russian drone damaged a civilian vessel in the Black Sea: one person was killed and others were injured

In the Black Sea, a Russian drone struck a civilian vessel carrying rapeseed oil. One person was killed and seven others were injured in the attack. This was reported by Oleg Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

"As a result of the strike by a Russian UAV, a commercial vessel flying the flag of the Marshall Islands and loaded with rapeseed oil was damaged. The superstructure caught fire," the post said.

According to the information available, one person was killed and seven others were injured as a result of the strike.

"By deliberately striking civilian shipping and port infrastructure, Russia is grossly violating the norms of international law, creating a threat to global food security," Oleg Kiper said.

We would like to remind you

Russian forces struck a Liberian cargo vessel in a port in Odesa region. One sailor was killed and three were injured.

Alla Kiosak

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