Near Kyiv, a man who was absent without leave detonated a grenade: a 17-year-old girl was among those killed

Near Kyiv, four people, including a minor, were killed in an explosion; police are working at the scene, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv region police.

Details

It was preliminarily established that a man who was in the status of being absent without leave (AWOL) apparently detonated a grenade. Four people were killed in the detonation: the suspect, two women, and a 17-year-old girl.

A patrol police response team, an investigative-operational team, and explosives experts from the Kyiv region police are working at the scene.

The scene is being examined, and the type of explosive device and all the circumstances of the tragedy are being established.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated on this fact under Clauses 1 and 5, Part 2, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In Cherkasy, a man who threw a grenade at police officers was detained