Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

NBU downgrades economic growth forecast for this year from 3.6% to 3% due to energy sector losses

NBU downgrades economic growth forecast for this year from 3.6% to 3% due to energy sector losses

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15671 views

Due to losses in the energy sector, the NBU lowered its economic growth forecast for this year from 3.6% to 3%. However, economic growth is expected to accelerate to 4-5% in the coming years.%

Despite the war, Ukraine's economy is recovering and real GDP continued to grow in the first quarter of this year. Due to the shelling of critical infrastructure facilities by the Russians, the economic growth forecast for this year decreased from 3.6% to 3%. Writes UNN with reference to the NBU.

Despite the war, Ukraine's economy continues to recover. Thus, in the first quarter of 2024, Ukraine's real GDP continued to grow. This was further facilitated by the high level of adaptability of enterprises and the population to activities in wartime conditions. The economy is supported by significant budget expenditures on defense and social protection of citizens.

Economic growth could have been more rapid, but due to uncertainty with the receipt of international aid, the government was cautious about spending budget funds in the first quarter. This affected the economy as a whole – the pace of recovery slowed down, and GDP indicators at the beginning of the year were slightly worse than the NBU expected

- the report says.

Since mid-March, support for Ukraine from international partners has increased. The country has raised funds from the EU, Canada, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. At the same time, the EU introduced a long-term support program for Ukraine for the period 2024-2027 with a budget of 50 billion euros, and the United States approved the corresponding assistance budget for the current year.

Among other positive news, it is worth noting the preservation of the functionality of the sea corridor, through which the export of Ukrainian food and metallurgical products continues, despite Russian attacks. At the same time, we also faced a number of risks.

In particular, Russian missile strikes this spring caused serious damage to critical infrastructure, especially in the energy sector. Restoration of these facilities in a short time is not possible, and existing generation capacities require planned repairs. Because of this, periodic electricity shortages are possible in different regions, which complicates economic recovery.

It is precisely because of the loss of the energy sector that the NBU has lowered its economic growth forecast for this year from 3.6% to 3%. However, economic growth is expected to accelerate to 4-5% in the coming years. This will be facilitated by further adaptation of businesses and the population to new challenges, as well as significant budget incentives while maintaining the support of international partners

 - added the regulator.

recall

Earlier, the NBU reported that Ukraine's real GDP growth in the first quarter of 2024 was lower than the National Bank expected, due to limited budget expenditures and the blocking of the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
world-bankWorld Bank
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
canadaCanada
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

