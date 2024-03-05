NATO soldiers crossed the Polish Vistula River as part of a large-scale readiness exercise

NATO's large-scale exercise "Dragon-24" continues in Poland. On March 5, the forces of the joint group crossed the Vistula River: amphibious vehicles and floating bridges were used to transport battle tanks, armored personnel carriers and other equipment. Next, the troops will continue their 300-kilometer march to training grounds near the eastern border of the country.

On Monday morning, combined Polish, British, German and French troops equipped with armored vehicles began crossing the Vistula River as part of an exercise called Dragon 24. The crossing took place in the Korzeniewo area, about 100 kilometers south of Gdansk, Polish media reported.

It is stated that the military ferried battle tanks, armored personnel carriers and other equipment across the river using amphibious ferry vehicles and high-speed floating bridges.

Next, a 300-kilometer march to firing ranges near the eastern border is planned.

NATO's international exercise Steadfast Defender 2024 (Steadfast Defender 24) has been underway for several months and is taking place mainly in Central and Eastern Europe. Some 90,000 participants: soldiers from 31 NATO countries and Sweden.

The Polish version of these maneuvers is conducted under the code name "Dragon 24", now these preparations have entered a key moment.

Poland will continue its military support for Ukraine through financial aid and the allocation of weapons, but will not send troops. The Polish deputy prime minister and head of the Defense Ministry, Vladyslav Kosyniak-Kamysz, said.

