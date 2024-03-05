$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 16689 views

01:12 PM • 53457 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 41626 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 208784 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 188433 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175872 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 221059 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249250 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155052 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371621 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 169356 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 61019 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 79936 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 42947 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 35119 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 14278 views

01:12 PM • 53458 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 208785 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 169843 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 188434 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11017 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20060 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20659 views

09:23 AM • 35474 views

09:06 AM • 43298 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

NATO soldiers crossed the Polish Vistula River as part of a large-scale readiness exercise

Kyiv • UNN

 21467 views

NATO soldiers have crossed the Vistula River in Poland as part of a major military readiness exercise called Dragon-24.

NATO's large-scale exercise "Dragon-24" continues in Poland. On March 5, the forces of the joint group crossed the Vistula River: amphibious vehicles and floating bridges were used to transport battle tanks, armored personnel carriers and other equipment. Next, the troops will continue their 300-kilometer march to training grounds near the eastern border of the country.

This was reported by UNN citing Gazeta Viborchu and the German tabloid Bild.

Details

On Monday morning, combined Polish, British, German and French troops equipped with armored vehicles began crossing the Vistula River as part of an exercise called Dragon 24. The crossing took place in the Korzeniewo area, about 100 kilometers south of Gdansk, Polish media reported.

It is stated that the military ferried battle tanks, armored personnel carriers and other equipment across the river using amphibious ferry vehicles and high-speed floating bridges.

Next, a 300-kilometer march to firing ranges near the eastern border is planned.

US Air Force serviceman may have disclosed "secret" Ukrainian documents on dating site05.03.2024, 11:22 • 23840 views

Supplement

NATO's international exercise Steadfast Defender 2024 (Steadfast Defender 24) has been underway for several months and is taking place mainly in Central and Eastern Europe. Some 90,000 participants: soldiers from 31 NATO countries and Sweden.

 The Polish version of these maneuvers is conducted under the code name "Dragon 24", now these preparations have entered a key moment.

Recall

Poland will continue its military support for Ukraine through financial aid and the allocation of weapons, but will not send troops. The Polish deputy prime minister and head of the Defense Ministry, Vladyslav Kosyniak-Kamysz, said.

NATO begins large-scale exercises near rf borders with the participation of more than 20,000 military personnel.

Finland is participating in NATO's Nordic Response 2024 exercise for the first time as a full member of the Alliance.

Details of cotton in Belgorod region rf became known.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
