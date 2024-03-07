National Guard spokesperson: Russian troops hold a fairly large group near Avdiivka

Russian troops continue to hold a significant group near Avdiivka, said Ruslan Muzychuk, spokesman for the National Guard of Ukraine, during a telethon on Thursday, UNN reports.

We can see that the situation in the Avdiivka sector has not changed dramatically lately. There were 21 combat engagements in this sector over the last day. The enemy continues to actively use aviation here. The specifics of the terrain do not allow the enemy to use armored groups in large numbers, but they continue to use armored vehicles for fire support, including tanks. Even after the capture of Avdiivka, the enemy continues to keep a fairly large group here to continue, let's say, storming the positions of our defenders. This is particularly true of the following settlements south of Avdiivka - noted the National Guard spokesman.

At the same time, according to Muzychuk, Ukrainian units "are fulfilling their tasks in order to deter these attacks, in order to strengthen the fortifications in these areas.

