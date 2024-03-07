National Guard spokesperson: Russian troops hold a fairly large group near Avdiivka
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops continue to maintain a significant grouping near Avdiivka, actively using aviation and armored vehicles for fire support, in order to storm Ukrainian positions south of Avdiivka.
Russian troops continue to hold a significant group near Avdiivka, said Ruslan Muzychuk, spokesman for the National Guard of Ukraine, during a telethon on Thursday, UNN reports.
We can see that the situation in the Avdiivka sector has not changed dramatically lately. There were 21 combat engagements in this sector over the last day. The enemy continues to actively use aviation here. The specifics of the terrain do not allow the enemy to use armored groups in large numbers, but they continue to use armored vehicles for fire support, including tanks. Even after the capture of Avdiivka, the enemy continues to keep a fairly large group here to continue, let's say, storming the positions of our defenders. This is particularly true of the following settlements south of Avdiivka
At the same time, according to Muzychuk, Ukrainian units "are fulfilling their tasks in order to deter these attacks, in order to strengthen the fortifications in these areas.
