NABU exposed lawyer Nosov on a bribe in the interests of Alliance Bank - media

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 5390 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 83862 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141147 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146126 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240908 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172241 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163895 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148077 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220397 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112971 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111518 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 42420 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 61214 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107420 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 63014 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240908 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220397 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206891 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232911 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220011 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 5390 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 15003 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 21901 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107420 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111518 views
Actual
NABU exposed lawyer Nosov on a bribe in the interests of Alliance Bank - media

NABU exposed lawyer Nosov on a bribe in the interests of Alliance Bank - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21011 views

NABU exposed lawyer Nosov on a bribe in the interests of Alliance Bank, the media write.

On the Fourth of June, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau reported that a NABU detective and a prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's office were exposed on the offer of paying a bribe in the amount of 200 thousand dollars. Alexey Nosov, a partner of Miller Law Firm, which represents the interests of Alliance Bank in the case of the withdrawal and legalization of UAH 716 million received from the illegal seizure of electricity by Ukrenergo PJSC, was caught on a bribe. Yesterday, a preventive measure was applied to Nosov's lawyer, journalist Oleg Novikov reported in his Telegram channel, writes UNN with reference to "Ukrainian News".

A number of media outlets linked Alexey Nosov's actions with the protection of the interests of Mikhail Kiperman, a member of the informal group "Privat". However, this assumption is devoid of logic - Kiperman's criminal dossier contains more than one such case, and Mikhail Yuryevich himself has been doing well in Switzerland for a long time.

As the publication claims KP.UA the client of Miller in the criminal proceedings announced by NABU is Alliance Bank. It is the lawyers of the Miller Law Firm who defend the bank in a court case on the refusal of Alliance Bank to pay more than UAH 1 billion under a bank guarantee to PJSC Nek Ukrenergo. In particular, at the last meeting, the company's lawyer Vyacheslav Kolomiychuk stated on behalf of Alliance Bank a categorical objection to the involvement of NABU detectives in this case. By the way, Alexey Nosov, who was convicted of a bribe, is the direct supervisor of Vyacheslav Kolomiychuk, who is an employee of the Department of practice of economic and official crimes of the Miller Law Association. Therefore, Nosov's actions regarding the attempt to pay a bribe were carried out precisely in the interests of Alliance Bank and its officials, sources of the publication note.

Failure of a banking institution to fulfill its obligations under the guarantee may become the basis for the introduction by the National Bank of Ukraine of a temporary administration in Alliance Bank and declaring it insolvent. This is exactly what Nosov's client Alliance Bank, which wants to transfer the criminal case from NABU to another investigative body, tried to avoid. 

Recall that on January 11, NABU and SAPO announced the exposure of the scheme of seizing electricity from Ukrenergo and legalizing the funds received from its sale. The amount of losses is more than UAH 716 million. suspicion was reported to the organizer of the scheme, Mykhailo Kiperman, and Yulia Frolova, chairman of the management board of Alliance Bank. They were put on the international wanted list.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
switzerlandSwitzerland
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising