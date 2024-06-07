NABU exposed lawyer Nosov on a bribe in the interests of Alliance Bank - media

On the Fourth of June, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau reported that a NABU detective and a prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's office were exposed on the offer of paying a bribe in the amount of 200 thousand dollars. Alexey Nosov, a partner of Miller Law Firm, which represents the interests of Alliance Bank in the case of the withdrawal and legalization of UAH 716 million received from the illegal seizure of electricity by Ukrenergo PJSC, was caught on a bribe. Yesterday, a preventive measure was applied to Nosov's lawyer, journalist Oleg Novikov reported in his Telegram channel, writes UNN with reference to "Ukrainian News".

A number of media outlets linked Alexey Nosov's actions with the protection of the interests of Mikhail Kiperman, a member of the informal group "Privat". However, this assumption is devoid of logic - Kiperman's criminal dossier contains more than one such case, and Mikhail Yuryevich himself has been doing well in Switzerland for a long time.

As the publication claims KP.UA the client of Miller in the criminal proceedings announced by NABU is Alliance Bank. It is the lawyers of the Miller Law Firm who defend the bank in a court case on the refusal of Alliance Bank to pay more than UAH 1 billion under a bank guarantee to PJSC Nek Ukrenergo. In particular, at the last meeting, the company's lawyer Vyacheslav Kolomiychuk stated on behalf of Alliance Bank a categorical objection to the involvement of NABU detectives in this case. By the way, Alexey Nosov, who was convicted of a bribe, is the direct supervisor of Vyacheslav Kolomiychuk, who is an employee of the Department of practice of economic and official crimes of the Miller Law Association. Therefore, Nosov's actions regarding the attempt to pay a bribe were carried out precisely in the interests of Alliance Bank and its officials, sources of the publication note.

Failure of a banking institution to fulfill its obligations under the guarantee may become the basis for the introduction by the National Bank of Ukraine of a temporary administration in Alliance Bank and declaring it insolvent. This is exactly what Nosov's client Alliance Bank, which wants to transfer the criminal case from NABU to another investigative body, tried to avoid.

Recall that on January 11, NABU and SAPO announced the exposure of the scheme of seizing electricity from Ukrenergo and legalizing the funds received from its sale. The amount of losses is more than UAH 716 million. suspicion was reported to the organizer of the scheme, Mykhailo Kiperman, and Yulia Frolova, chairman of the management board of Alliance Bank. They were put on the international wanted list.