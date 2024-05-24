NABU and SAPO issue joint statement on case of alleged information leak

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau said that together with the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, they had reached a common vision of organizing further objective and impartial investigation into the disclosure of pre-trial investigation data. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the NABU and the SAPO.

Details

Both institutions remain faithful to the main purpose of their establishment and continue to exercise their powers to ensure that high-level corruption is punished inevitably. The NABU and the SAPO will inform the public about the results of this investigation - NABU said in a statement.

In , the bureau emphasizes that the coordinated work of both institutions in the face of any challenges is the key to achieving the results in combating top corruption that Ukrainian society expects.

Both bodies were created to ensure that the concept of untouchable names or positions disappears in Ukraine. Our main task now is to take all necessary measures to maintain and increase trust in our joint work and results - SAP added.

The prosecutor's office and the bureau assured that remain faithful to the main purpose of its creation and continue to exercise their powers to ensure the inevitability of punishment for high-level corruption.

Context

On May 22, it was reportedthat a current NABU employee, a detective of one of the units, was searched at his place of residence.

The SAPO added that the National Police of Ukraine was involved in the search due to insufficient resources of the NABU Internal Control Department. Employees of the National Police of Ukraine do not have and could not have any access to the materials of the National Bureau's investigations.

