NABU and SAPO issue joint statement on case of alleged information leak

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 5390 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 83862 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141147 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146126 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240908 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172241 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163895 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148077 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220397 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112971 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111518 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 42420 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 61214 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107420 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 63014 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240908 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220397 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206891 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232911 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220011 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 5390 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 15003 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 21901 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107420 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111518 views
NABU and SAPO issue joint statement on case of alleged information leak

NABU and SAPO issue joint statement on case of alleged information leak

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19814 views

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office have reached a common vision of an objective investigation into the alleged leakage of pre-trial investigation data, reaffirming their commitment to fighting high-level corruption.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau said that together with the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, they had reached a common vision of organizing further objective and impartial investigation into the disclosure of pre-trial investigation data. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the NABU and the SAPO.

Details

Both institutions remain faithful to the main purpose of their establishment and continue to exercise their powers to ensure that high-level corruption is punished inevitably. The NABU and the SAPO will inform the public about the results of this investigation

- NABU said in a statement. 

In , the bureau emphasizes that the coordinated work of both institutions in the face of any challenges is the key to achieving the results in combating top corruption that Ukrainian society expects.

Alleged information leak: NABU Director suspends his first deputy from duties24.05.24, 14:48 • 21226 views

Both bodies were created to ensure that the concept of untouchable names or positions disappears in Ukraine. Our main task now is to take all necessary measures to maintain and increase trust in our joint work and results

- SAP added.

The prosecutor's office and the bureau assured that  remain faithful to the main purpose of its creation and continue to exercise their powers to ensure the inevitability of punishment for high-level corruption.

Context 

On May 22, it was reportedthat a current NABU employee, a detective of one of the units, was searched at his place of residence.

The SAPO added that the National Police of Ukraine was involved in the search due to insufficient resources of the NABU Internal Control Department. Employees of the National Police of Ukraine do not have and could not have any access to the materials of the National Bureau's investigations.

Rada plans to consider new rules to combat bribery of foreign officials: it concerns informing NABU24.04.24, 09:52 • 19221 view

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising