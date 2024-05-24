Alleged information leak: NABU Director suspends his first deputy from duties

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos has suspended his first deputy from performing official duties and leadership for the duration of the pre-trial investigation into the alleged information leak. UNN reports with reference to NABU.

To ensure an objective pre-trial investigation into the alleged information leak, the NABU Director ordered the First Deputy Director to suspend the First Deputy Director from performing his duties and managing the areas and units set out in internal documents upon a statement of a possible conflict of interest. We will inform the public about the progress and results of the pre-trial investigation - the statement said.

The NABU emphasized that the management and staff of the Bureau are maximally interested in conducting a full, comprehensive and impartial investigation into this fact.

The NABU press service does not name the official, but Gizo Uglava is the first deputy director of the Bureau.

On May 22 , it was reportedthat a current NABU employee, a detective of one of the units, was searched at his place of residence.

The SAPO added that the National Police of Ukraine was involved in the search due to insufficient resources of the NABU Internal Control Department. Employees of the National Police of Ukraine do not have and could not have any access to the materials of the National Bureau's investigations.

