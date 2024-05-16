Mykolaiv under rocket attack: six people wounded

On May 15, around 11:35 a.m., Mykolaiv came under a rocket attack. A fire broke out as a result of a hit to a civilian infrastructure facility. The blast wave damaged the windows, roof and facade of a multi-storey building, a shop, car dealerships and private cars. Six people were injured. This was reported by the head of Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the fire was promptly extinguished by the SES. The injured were treated on an outpatient basis.

Also yesterday, on May 15, at 11:43 and 11:45, the Kutsurubska community came under hostile artillery fire. There were no casualties.

