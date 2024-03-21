Russian strike on Mykolaiv: 6 injured reported

In Mykolaiv, 6 people have been injured in a ballistic missile attack by Russian troops, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Currently, there are 6 injured, one person was treated on an outpatient basis - Kim said on Telegram.

Earlier UNN reportedthat the Russians, according to the mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Senkevych, hit the city with ballistic missiles.

As a result of the Russian attack on Mykolaiv, woman was known to have been killed.