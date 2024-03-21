Russian strike on Mykolaiv: 6 injured reported
Kyiv • UNN
6 people are wounded and 1 woman is killed in the shelling of Mykolaiv by Russian ballistic missiles, local authorities report.
In Mykolaiv, 6 people have been injured in a ballistic missile attack by Russian troops, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim said on Thursday, UNN reports.
Currently, there are 6 injured, one person was treated on an outpatient basis
Recall
Earlier UNN reportedthat the Russians, according to the mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Senkevych, hit the city with ballistic missiles.
As a result of the Russian attack on Mykolaiv, woman was known to have been killed.