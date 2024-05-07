Mykolaiv region: Air defense system shoots down Lancet UAV; enemy fires mortar shells, but no casualties

In the Mykolaiv region, air defense shot down a Lancet UAV. In addition, the occupiers fired mortar shells at the waters of the Ochakiv community, but there were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Details

According to the district military administrations, on May 6, air defense forces and means destroyed a Lancet-type unmanned aerial vehicle in Mykolaiv region.

Also yesterday in Mykolaiv district at 11:43 a.m. hostile forces fired mortar shells at the water area of Ochakiv community. Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties.

Over the day, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv region three times, but no casualties were reported