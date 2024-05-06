Over the day, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv region three times, but no casualties were reported

Over the past day, the occupants attacked Mykolaiv region three times. During the attacks, a kamikaze drone and artillery were used, but there were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, according to UNN.

Details

According to the district military administrations, yesterday at 08:26 and at 18:03, enemy forces attacked the territory of Kutsurubska and Ochakivska communities. In the first case, a Lancet-type kamikaze drone was used, and in the second, artillery shelling was used. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in either incident.

Also at 01:00 last night, the enemy forces again attacked the territory of the Kutsurub community with artillery fire. Similar to previous cases, no one was injured.

