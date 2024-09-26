Mykolaiv region: 7 “Shaheds” destroyed

Seven enemy drones of the "Shahed" type were destroyed in Mykolaiv region on Thursday night, the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram, UNN reports.

On the night of September 26, air defense forces destroyed seven Shahed 131/136 UAVs in Mykolaiv region - Kim wrote.

Addendum

Enemy attacked energy infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv region, there are blackouts. Most of it has already been repaired by power engineers, work continues. There are no casualties.