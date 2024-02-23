"Myasomarket and Döner Market are among the ten largest franchises in terms of network size

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 37490 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 143459 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 86889 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 313746 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 260346 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 199850 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 236251 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252769 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158899 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372408 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 101779 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 126459 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 94305 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 87432 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 71123 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 72269 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 143459 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 313746 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 225919 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 260346 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 25359 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 32964 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 32605 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 88240 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 95082 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

"Myasomarket and Döner Market are among the ten largest franchises in terms of network size

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80076 views

Two grocery chains, Myasomarket and Döner Market, have been ranked among the top 10 largest franchises in Ukraine according to a study by the Ukrainian Retailers Association.

"Myasomarket and Döner Market are among the ten largest franchises in terms of network size

The Myasomarket and Döner Market chains are among the top 10 largest franchise chains by location. This is evidenced by the results of a study by the Retailers Association of Ukraine (RAU), UNN reports.

Details 

The association's experts selected the 10 largest franchises among more than 500 companies that offer development under their own name. 

The most successful in Ukraine are well-known brands of catering, retail and services. 2 out of 10 brands are those that MHP develops together with partners. As of the end of February 2024, the Myasomarket chain has more than 260 stores, and the Döner Market chain -  has more than 170 outlets. 

"These are both franchise stores and MHP's own retail, which is currently transforming into a culinary company. One of the areas of this transformation is development in the HoReCa and retail segments," the statement said.

Both chains have been operating since 2020. The first Myasomarket opened in July 2020 in Kovel. In exactly three years, the chain has reached 240 outlets in 20 regions of Ukraine and continues to grow.

The history of Döner Markets began with a location in Kyiv, which opened in September 2020. Today, the chain, where guests can always taste shawarma and donuts, as well as nuggets, cheese sticks, fries and other dishes, has several formats: corners in shopping malls, individual establishments of larger and smaller sizes, and Döner cafes. For events with a large number of people, there is a mobile Döner Truck. 

"We and our partners are working in different parts of Ukraine - from the capital to small towns and even in the frontline and border regions. We do this to ensure that Ukrainians always have access to tasty and high-quality food," MHP said.

The full list of the TOP-10 franchises according to Rau.ua can be found at link

04.08.23, 13:49 • 1196758 views

For reference

MHP is an international food and agro-technology company, a producer of high-quality and tasty food products that improve the lives of consumers. The company develops more than 15 food brands, including Nasha Ryaba, Appetitna, Legko, Bashchynsky, Skott Smeat, LaStrava, RyabChick and others. Together with its partners, the company has opened 1,500 retail outlets of various types across Ukraine. These include Myasomarket chain of stores, Döner Market, delicious safe fast food outlets, Ezha Svezha, and Nasha Ryaba stores. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Forbes
PrJSC MHP
Kovel
Ukraine
Kyiv
