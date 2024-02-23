"Myasomarket and Döner Market are among the ten largest franchises in terms of network size

The Myasomarket and Döner Market chains are among the top 10 largest franchise chains by location. This is evidenced by the results of a study by the Retailers Association of Ukraine (RAU), UNN reports.

Details

The association's experts selected the 10 largest franchises among more than 500 companies that offer development under their own name.

The most successful in Ukraine are well-known brands of catering, retail and services. 2 out of 10 brands are those that MHP develops together with partners. As of the end of February 2024, the Myasomarket chain has more than 260 stores, and the Döner Market chain - has more than 170 outlets.

"These are both franchise stores and MHP's own retail, which is currently transforming into a culinary company. One of the areas of this transformation is development in the HoReCa and retail segments," the statement said.

Both chains have been operating since 2020. The first Myasomarket opened in July 2020 in Kovel. In exactly three years, the chain has reached 240 outlets in 20 regions of Ukraine and continues to grow.

The history of Döner Markets began with a location in Kyiv, which opened in September 2020. Today, the chain, where guests can always taste shawarma and donuts, as well as nuggets, cheese sticks, fries and other dishes, has several formats: corners in shopping malls, individual establishments of larger and smaller sizes, and Döner cafes. For events with a large number of people, there is a mobile Döner Truck.

"We and our partners are working in different parts of Ukraine - from the capital to small towns and even in the frontline and border regions. We do this to ensure that Ukrainians always have access to tasty and high-quality food," MHP said.

The full list of the TOP-10 franchises according to Rau.ua can be found at link.

For reference

MHP is an international food and agro-technology company, a producer of high-quality and tasty food products that improve the lives of consumers. The company develops more than 15 food brands, including Nasha Ryaba, Appetitna, Legko, Bashchynsky, Skott Smeat, LaStrava, RyabChick and others. Together with its partners, the company has opened 1,500 retail outlets of various types across Ukraine. These include Myasomarket chain of stores, Döner Market, delicious safe fast food outlets, Ezha Svezha, and Nasha Ryaba stores.