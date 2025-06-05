Mourning days declared in Pryluky following deadly drone attack, number of victims rises

Days of mourning have been declared in Pryluky following one of the largest attacks, which killed five people and injured seven more. The aftermath of the shelling is being eliminated.

This was announced on the telethon by the head of the Pryluky District Military Administration, Volodymyr Chernov, reports UNN correspondent.

The current situation in Pryluky is, unfortunately, difficult. This was the largest drone attack, which resulted in the largest number of deaths in recent times. Today and tomorrow, days of mourning have been declared in the city of Pryluky. In total, 5 civilians were killed, including one young child. Two houses were also completely destroyed and multi-storey buildings were damaged. As of 10:31, 7 injured people are already known to have sought help at the hospital. Currently, all possible assistance is being provided to restore the facilities, including the provision of materials to help the households - Chernov said.

Earlier, UNN wrote that on the night of June 5, the Russians massively attacked the city of Pryluky, Chernihiv region, with drones. As a result of the shelling, at least five people were killed, including a one-year-old child. It later became known that the enemy had killed the family of a rescuer - the head of the fire department, who was involved in eliminating the consequences of the drone attack.