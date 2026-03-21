Most regions of Ukraine will have dry weather - forecasters gave a forecast for March 22

On March 22, variable cloudiness and mostly dry weather are expected throughout Ukraine. In the south of the country, light rain will fall in some places at night. This was reported by Ukrhydrometcenter, writes UNN.

Tomorrow, variable cloudiness is forecast in Ukraine. No precipitation. Only in the south of the country, light rain in places at night. - the report says.

The wind is northeast, 7-12 m/s, in Crimea and Pryazovia, gusts of 15-20 m/s in places during the day.

The temperature at night is from 2°C to 3°C below zero. In the south of the country, from 1 to 6°C above zero. During the day, from 8 to 13°C above zero.

In the Carpathians, light wet snow in places at night, no precipitation during the day. The temperature at night and during the day is from 3°C below zero to 2°C above zero.

Kyiv and region

In the Kyiv region, variable cloudiness is expected tomorrow. No precipitation. The wind is northeast, 7-12 m/s. The temperature in the region at night is from 2°C to 3°C below zero, during the day from 8 to 13°C above zero. Directly in the capital, it will be around 0°C at night, and from 10 to 12°C above zero during the day.

Dniester pollution due to Russian attack - Ukraine and Moldova jointly work to eliminate consequences