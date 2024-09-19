Moscow may be ready to strike the Baltic states by 2030 - head of NSDC CCD

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 108519 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 112581 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 182474 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 145553 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147877 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140768 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 189920 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112230 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179651 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104851 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Moscow may be ready to strike the Baltic states by 2030 - head of NSDC CCD

Moscow may be ready to strike the Baltic states by 2030 - head of NSDC CCD

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16223 views

The head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation warned of Russia's possible readiness to strike the Baltics by 2030, given the current situation and the growth of Russia's cooperation with China, Iran and the DPRK.

Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko warned that Moscow could be ready to strike the Baltic states by 2030, UNN reports.

Details

"Given the current situation and the growth of Russia's cooperation with China, Iran and the DPRK, Moscow may be ready to strike the Baltic states by 2030," Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

He pointed out that "the key issue for Russia is a full-fledged restructuring of the economy for the war.

"Sanctions, as well as heavy losses and the lack of large aid to autocracies that are still trying to avoid falling under the economic "skating rink" of the of the West, as well as resolving issues in the Middle East and other regions of the Global South, are slowing down Russia's plans. But they do not cancel the ability of Russia to conduct proxy operations with "refugees and drone raids" against NATO countries," Kovalenko said.

EU may impose sanctions on financial institutions that support military supplies to Russia - Special Representative9/18/24, 5:35 PM • 47790 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
natoNATO
north-koreaNorth Korea
chinaChina
iranIran

