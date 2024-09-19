Moscow may be ready to strike the Baltic states by 2030 - head of NSDC CCD

Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko warned that Moscow could be ready to strike the Baltic states by 2030, UNN reports.

Details

"Given the current situation and the growth of Russia's cooperation with China, Iran and the DPRK, Moscow may be ready to strike the Baltic states by 2030," Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

He pointed out that "the key issue for Russia is a full-fledged restructuring of the economy for the war.

"Sanctions, as well as heavy losses and the lack of large aid to autocracies that are still trying to avoid falling under the economic "skating rink" of the of the West, as well as resolving issues in the Middle East and other regions of the Global South, are slowing down Russia's plans. But they do not cancel the ability of Russia to conduct proxy operations with "refugees and drone raids" against NATO countries," Kovalenko said.

