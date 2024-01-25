In Russia, the former leader of the "dpr" terrorists Igor strelkov (gorkin) was sentenced to 4 years in a general regime colony. The former FSB officer was found guilty of calling for extremist activities on the Internet (part 2 of article 280 of the Criminal Code).

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Russian media.

Details

The Moscow City Court found Gorkin guilty of "calling for extremism on the Internet" and sentenced him to four years in prison. The court of the occupying country also banned Strelkov from administering websites on the Internet for three years.

Context

Gorkin was detained in July 2023- he was charged under part 2 of article 280 of the criminal code ("Public calls for extremism using the Internet"). The case was initiated based on the publications of the former leader of the "dpr" militants in the telegram channel: in the first post, Gorkin suggested the possible surrender of Crimea and commented on non-payment of military personnel with the phrase "Citizens, it's not enough to shoot for this".

The trial was held behind closed doors, as the investigation classified Hirkin's criminal case in August 2023, but he and his defense requested that the proceedings be opened to the public and journalists.

According to the Russian media, former FSB officer Igor Gorkin pleaded not guilty at the first hearing in the criminal case on calls for extremist activities.

In December 2023, while in a Russian detention center, Gorkin said that he was afraid of repeating the fate of Evgeny Prygozhin, the head of the Wagner Company, who died in a plane crash.

Strelkov also said that he was being abused in the detention center, claiming that he was being psychologically tortured and forced to listen to Vladimir Solovyov's broadcasts.

