More than a thousand cultural heritage sites affected by Russian aggression in Ukraine

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has destroyed or damaged 1062 cultural heritage sites. Most of the damage was done to monuments in Kharkiv, Kherson and Donetsk regions. This is reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, UNN reports.

According to the Ministry of Culture, from February 24, 2022, to April 25, 2024, Russia destroyed or damaged 1062 cultural heritage sites. Of these, 123 were monuments of national importance, 864 of local importance, and 75 were newly discovered cultural heritage sites.

In particular, there are 316 monuments of architecture and urban planning, 307 of architecture, 226 of history, 61 of architecture and urban planning, 61 of history, 56 of archeology, 39 of architecture, history , 21 of monumental art, urban planning and monumental and decorative art - 19, architecture, monumental art - 7, urban planning - 5, science and technology, architecture - 2, architecture and urban planning, monumental art - 1, architecture, landscape architecture - 1; architecture and gardening art - 1.

Cultural heritage sites have been damaged or destroyed in 18 regions:

Kharkiv region - 299;

Kherson region - 144;

Donetsk region - 125;

Odesa region - 115;

Chernihiv region - 71;

Kyiv region and the city of Kyiv - 69;

Mykolaiv region - 44;

Zaporizhzhia region - 44;

Lviv region - 36;

Dnipropetrovs'k region - 34;

Luhansk region - 30;

Sumy region - 25;

Khmelnytsky - 10;

Poltava region - 6;

Vinnytsia region - 4;

Zhytomyr region - 4;

Kirovogradskaya - 1;

Cherkassy - 1.

