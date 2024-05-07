More than a thousand cultural heritage sites affected by Russian aggression in Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 95758 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110039 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152747 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156547 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252635 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174660 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165839 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148400 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227103 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 30336 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 26723 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 33697 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 26635 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 23788 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252635 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227103 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213021 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238708 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225407 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 95758 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69192 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75704 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113358 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114235 views
Actual
More than a thousand cultural heritage sites affected by Russian aggression in Ukraine

More than a thousand cultural heritage sites affected by Russian aggression in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20848 views

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 1062 cultural heritage sites have been destroyed or damaged, most of them in Kharkiv, Kherson, and Donetsk regions.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has destroyed or damaged 1062 cultural heritage sites. Most of the damage was done to monuments  in Kharkiv, Kherson and  Donetsk regions. This is reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, UNN reports. 

Details

According to the Ministry of Culture, from February 24, 2022, to April 25, 2024, Russia destroyed or damaged 1062 cultural heritage sites. Of these, 123 were monuments of national importance, 864 of local importance, and 75 were newly discovered cultural heritage sites.

In particular, there are 316 monuments of architecture and urban planning, 307 of architecture, 226 of history, 61 of architecture and urban planning, 61 of history, 56 of archeology, 39 of architecture, history , 21 of monumental art,   urban planning and monumental and decorative art - 19, architecture, monumental art - 7, urban planning - 5,  science and technology, architecture - 2, architecture and urban planning, monumental art - 1, architecture, landscape architecture - 1; architecture and gardening art - 1.

In Odesa region, it was calculated how many Ukrainian cultural monuments were destroyed by the Russian armed forces16.04.24, 13:02 • 17294 views

Cultural heritage sites have been damaged or destroyed in 18 regions:

  • Kharkiv region - 299;
  • Kherson region - 144;
  • Donetsk region - 125;
  • Odesa region - 115;
  • Chernihiv region - 71;
  • Kyiv region and the city of Kyiv - 69;
  • Mykolaiv region - 44;
  • Zaporizhzhia region - 44;
  • Lviv region - 36;
  • Dnipropetrovs'k region - 34;
  • Luhansk region - 30;
  • Sumy region - 25;
  • Khmelnytsky - 10;
  • Poltava region - 6;
  • Vinnytsia region - 4;
  • Zhytomyr region - 4;
  • Kirovogradskaya - 1;
  • Cherkassy - 1.

A new system of accounting for the immovable cultural heritage of Ukraine was presented17.04.24, 02:00 • 29258 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWarCulture
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising